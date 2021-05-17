Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Huckberry’s Top Tech Shorts, EXPRESS Piped Polos, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A rare sale on these things. Tech shorts for guys who don’t want to go the super-cheap/flimsy route. Made from breathable, two-way stretch Japanese Toray tech twill. Soft hand-feel is comparable to midweight chino. Matte black hardware. Treated with breathable DWR water-resistant coating to keep spills and surprise storms at bay. Available in either 9″ or 7″ inseams. One of the more popular items in Huckberry’s vast catalog of great looking, extremely well performing gear. Ships free at $98, so, might be worth picking up a couple of colors (but only if you need shorts) to keep it risk free. Returns are free in case they don’t work out.

The throwing tomahawks are both the best idea and the worst idea of all time. Good grief please be careful.

Last day for this. Now, we are starting to creep up on the long weekend at the end of the month, and traditionally retail drops some hefty sales to try and get their customers spending heading into the unofficial start of summer. So, we’ll see. Full picks here if you want them.

Twenty bucks? For a perennial favorite from Polopalooza? Yes please. EXPRESS is running a buy one get one 50% off polos & chinos deal… but ignore that. The real deal is these for $19.99 when you add one to your cart. And you DON’T need to buy multiples to get the deal. $40 on sale, and currently drops to $19.99 when you head to checkout.

“No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Yeah? Well what about JUST a shirt and shoes, and not a stitch else? Porky Piggin’ it. It’s a risky look kids. Don’t end up in jail. Or on top of a Long John Silvers.

In case you missed yesterday’s Sunday Steal alert. A pretty big surprise. Better than friends and family, although it looks like most shorts are excluded. Code BRSOLVEIT ends today, Monday 5/17. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Also worth a mention…