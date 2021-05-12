J. Crew Up to 30% off plus an additional 15% off

So full honesty… this isn’t a mind blowing sale. The max discount would be 40.5% off IF the thing you’re looking at is getting the FULL 30% off (100 x .7 = 70, x .85 = 59.5). But that’s a big if. So why the mention?

J. Crew has been weirdly quiet on the codes and promos front as of lately. But so has everyone. Maybe all brands/retailers are cooling their heels until the long weekend coming up at the end of the month. I don’t know. But there is enough in their “summer picks” section getting sizeable enough cuts (with the EXTRA additional 15% off code) that it’s worth a look. And some of us have been rebooting our warm weather wardrobes, now that we can start to sorta maybe get out and about a bit. Code runs through Monday. Off we go with some picks.

Six different “stripe” varietals to choose from. Soft, mid weight cotton. Not beach blanket thick, not paper thin either. Seems to shrink up maybe a touch in the wash, so know that. One of those that if you’re in-between sizes and you prefer a slightly longer tail, maybe opt in for the “tall” size option. Size shown here is a medium classic fit on 5’10″/190. Not their slim fit. It is available in slim too.

If a hoodie can be “beachy”, then these are those hoodies. Surf’s up, brah.

A new arrival. Chunky knit. “But how do you wear it?” That’s pretty much how you wear it, right there. With lightwash jeans or broken in chinos. With a t-shirt or polo. Don’t overthink it. It’s pretty casual. Just use it as a functional extra layer that happens to look pretty darn good.

One of their best sellers for the warmer months. Lighter weight stretch cotton fabric. Garment dyed for that casual but not sloppy look. Two fits. Three colors (khaki, light gray, and navy).

Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation. Classic fit only here. No slims.

Seems a bit spendy even on sale. But it’s got that zipper close top (keeps sand out), and it’s got some legitimate size. Dimensions are 15″H x 18 3/4″W x 8″D. Y’know when you pack for a weekend trip away, and there’s always a few more things you wanna take but DON’T want to shove in your duffel? This is a nice option for those that pack heavy.

Word from our man Brandon is that these are nice. Quite nice. If fresh air were a shirt that’s what it’d look like. Plenty of solids and patterns to pick from. And the slim fit is super appreciated.

Gonna be seeing these drawstring elastic waist “dock” style shorts everywhere this year.

Yep. More dock shorts. Really liking the camo option. Although I’m guessing the cotton in that camo mix is organic, and not the nylon. Organic nylon would be something.

Giggity Giggity Gingham.

They took your favorite winter shawl collar, merged it with a sweatshirt, pumped it so full of summertime vibes that it’s now basically sitting on a beach waiting for Snoop Dogg to stroll by with a bucket of Coronas.

SUNFADED OR GARMENT DYED EVERYTHING.

I feel like if I see one more item that’s “sunfaded” or “slub” I’m gonna completely lose my mind.

Smart. Reversible belts are almost always black smooth leather on one side, and brown smooth leather on the other. This one goes for a spring/summer suede on the reverse. Brilliant.

Slim fit here. Well made basics in super versatile colors. For those that love the 484 fit.

Casual but not forgettable. From their Wallace & Barnes line, which usually feels and wears a little tougher than the mainline stuff.

TRUE sweatpants. Also available in a dark charcoal and a lighter gray.

Oxfords that have been broken in/washed for softness and the lived in feel. Should get better the more you wear them. Slim and classic fit available.

The white sneakers are still pegged at full price, but the tan or black are on sale for $99.99. Apply the code, and ta-da. Down to $85. Full review can be found here.

The “up to” (remember, it’s up to) 30% off plus the additional 15% off code EXTRA runs through this Monday, May 17th. This one’s for the early birds. You gotta think J. Crew would do something bigger at the end of the month. But, well, time is the only commodity worth anything. So here we are.