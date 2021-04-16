Steal Alert: The new Clarks Bushacre 3 for under $40

UPDATE: Well those went fast. Brown are now sold out at Belk, but the gray are still available. Head here for a review of the Bushacre 3, and how it compares to the Bushacre 2. They really did a bang up job improving the 3.

Chinos/chukkas/polo season has just begun. And it’s truly a super simple, timeless, bad-arse look. Let’s all lean on the #menswear crutch that is the fictional character James Bond for proof:

Now imagine this scene if Craig was wearing shorts and flip flops.

Try doing that, looking that good, wearing Birkenstocks. Or Ultraboosts. Sorry hip-kids. Hippie slides and sweater sneakers will get you only so far.

So yeah. Chukkas/desert boots/etc. Not a bad choice. And the recently re-designed and seriously upgraded Clarks Bushacre 3 is now on mega sale.

How the heck are these things on clearance already? They just came out! Head here for a full round up / battle royal between the old Clarks and the new Clarks. TL;DR: The new Bushacre 3 won the whole deal. They really did make significant improvements with the new Bushacre 3. A new ortholite insole provides a HUGE comfort upgrade.

Full disclosure: I don’t know, for sure, if the “dark brown leather” that Belk has is the same as the Beeswax dark brown that our shoe expert Adam reviewed. But for forty bucks, might be worth a risk. And don’t sleep on the gray. Gray chukkas can 100% work.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $49 though. Might be worth picking up some socks or something else cheap that you need to trip the balance.

Thanks to the man him self, Adam, for the tip here.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S. I’m really sorry about the barrage of Steal Alerts lately. I know not everyone comes here to get walloped over the head with OHMAHGAWD SUCH KRAZZZZAY DEALLLZ. It’s not something I love to do myself. Retail is super manic right now.