Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #3 – Monochrome & Extra Cool for the Heat

The Polo: GapFit Breathe Pique Polo Shirt – $24 w/ SUNNY ($39.95). Skip the cotton polos when it’s 100 degrees. They’ll never dry out. Instead, go for a tech fabric that looks clean and mean (meaning, no sportswear logos or goofy patterns). 77% Polyester, 18% Lyocell, 5% Spandex and built to be super breathable and lightweight. Straight fit.

The Chinos: EXPRESS Slim 365 Comfort Stretch+ Chino – $47.94 ($79.90). A competitor to the BR core temp? Cotton/Polyester/Spandex blend. Efforting an in person. Currently 40% off.

The Chukkas: Nordstrom Alton Chukka Boot – $79.90 ($124.95). Part of their huge Anniversary Sale, which goes live to the general public on Friday. We’ll have full picks then, don’t worry. But what are the chukkas at the top of the post? They’re sadly discontinued. Wolverine (not 1000 milers, just regular ol’ Wolverine) Marco Chukkas. Made in Portugal. Want to take a risk on something CHEAP? Try these Joseph Abboud chukkas at Nordy Rack. Forty bucks!

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Ellison – $95. An investment, but these things nail the modern yet retro blend.

The Watch: Orient Ray II Automatic – $137.50. One of the best bang-for-the-buck divers on the market. Waterproof, and therefor, sweat proof. Don’t like the reflection you get when wearing a stainless band in the bright sun? Swap it out for a NATO strap.

The Belt: Banana Republic Stretch-Web Buckle Belt in Navy – $12.99 ($54.50). Wait, how much? Perfect. Adds a little color to the otherwise gray-scale outfit.

The Briefcase: Tumi Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $263.90 ($395). Another Anniversary Sale Pick. Perhaps we’re taking the monochrome thing a bit too far here. Nice case though. Over $100 off. Ships and returns for free.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief in Charcoal – $15. Underwear of choice when it’s swamp-crotch weather. These breathe, wick, and dry quickly.

The Socks: Made in the USA Mixed Stripe Merino Cool Dress Socks – $14.97 ($19.50). On clearance at Allen Edmonds. Might as well throw a little bit of “loud” in there.