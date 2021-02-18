Winter Clearance Keeps Rolling, New Nordy Rack Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Since it’s The Rack, new arrivals = new items on sale. Like those J. Crew t-shirts. Pretty sure those are mainline J. Crew and not Factory? I think? Also, that Rodd and Gunn Italian Wool blazer looks like it could be a (really) affordable alternative to the Bonobos Unconstructed Italian wool blazer. Does look lined though, and since it’s Nordstrom Rack, returns through the mail/UPS aren’t free. It’ll cost you $5.95 in the form of a pre-paid label if you can’t or don’t want to muscle it back to a physical Nordy Rack location. Also, free outbound shipping doesn’t kick in until $89. So know that too.

Obligatory reminder that returns through the post will run you a $25 restocking fee. So know that. And these are the scratch and dent models… if you will. Slight cosmetic blemishes that shouldn’t have any impact on how the shoe wears or performs. Some guys love the gamble, while others steer clear.

Bonobos has been quiet with the codes and promos as of late. And these are JUST in, so, holding off could net some savings the next time a code or a promo comes around. And check out those The WFHQ pants. They appear to be sweats (check out this close up), only cut to look like a dress pant. Didn’t some other brand do this a few years back? Was it Betabrand? Can’t quite recall. But here comes Bonobos with that look. Noticeable elastic waist in the back though. So, know that. BUT. I mean, wear that linen blazer and nobody is gonna know! Right?

The sooner this thing ends the better for my somewhat futile attempts to contain my own personal impulse control over it. High quality, great looking goods that know how to perform in the elements. Additional-ish picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time for the handful. Full picks can be found here, although a lot of those are sold out now.

Another big sale that’s ongoing. It’s set to expire Sunday. WHAT happens on Sunday? No idea. Maybe they ship this stuff off to Nordstrom Rack where free shipping no minimum and free returns through the mail don’t apply anymore? Full picks here, but this sale has been picked over, bad. Like, I think crows are starting to peck at it. This thing is all but toast.

Well that’s pretty cool. 38mm here. Rose gold tone. Now, there IS something worth borrowing from this ladies version of the Q and moving it over to the men’s version… it’s the expansion band. No, not the exact pink and gold band. Not that. But the expansion style/stretchiness. A lot of guys seem to have trouble with the current, mesh-style band that’s on the Q, because for some it can rip at arm/wrist hair. So maybe a stretchy, flat link expansion band (in a standard stainless steel) on the men’s version would be the answer?

Also worth a mention: