Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Elevated Loungewear, New USA Made Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Banana Republic: 40% off + Extra 20% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARD20

Holy Elevated Lounge/Athleisure/Fancy Sweats. BR is all in on that look, at least, for now. They’ve even taken their super popular, Italian “Traveler” fabric and turned them into joggers. HOODIES AND JOGGERS IN THE HANDFUL WHAT IS HAPPENING. The world changed. That’s what’s happening… or, uh… happened. But don’t be surprised if the world pivots back towards more dressed up stuff in a hurry. Maybe. Total discount for cardmembers = 52%, as long as you use your GAP inc credit card at checkout and the code BRCARD20.

 

Nike: New Items added to sale & some further discounts?

Nike shoes

Little bit of everything in Nike’s Sale Section at present, and it seems like they’ve cut prices on some things that have been kicking around in there for a while?

 

Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts for $146 ($36.50 per) w/ FORTY6

Charles Tyrwhitt shirts

For the CT fans out there. Now’s not a bad time to stock up. Shipping looks like it’s… just $3.95? Not bad, being that I think these things still ship from the UK? Dress shirts, sport shirts, even polos appear to be included in this multi buy deal.

 

EXPRESS: 40% – 60% off Just About Sitewide

Express menswear

You guys know the drill. Steer clear of the odd graphics and logo’d up stuff. Also keep an eye out for the cheap synthetic fast-fashion hyper trendy things. There are some classic/subtly contemporary pieces in there. Like those piped “luxe pique” polos. Those are new. No personal experience with that new luxe pique fabric yet.

 

Gustin: New Boots and Sneakers Pre-Order

Gustin men's Boots and Sneakers

Love Gustin, but sometimes their timing drives some of us up the wall. Those boots look incredible. But they don’t get delivered until April. Which for a lot of us… is the tail end of boots season. Yet since they’re a pre-order model and they deal in well-crafted stuff, they (Gustin) are kinda stuck. Say they want to run a boots campaign. To get them made and delivered in time for, say, autumn, they gotta start taking pre-orders in what, July? Ain’t nobody ordering boots in July! So yeah. Here we are. Boots are made in Maine. Sneakers are made in Italy… which is not in Maine. Geography Bee champ right here! Make sure you familiarize yourself with GUSTIN’s return policy, which is pretty vague.

 

BONUS  J. Crew: 30% off select full price & extra 50% off select sale items w/ SPRING

J. Crew menswear

Still rolling. Full picks here if you want ’em.

 

BONUS II  Suitsupply: New Spring Arrivals starting to roll in

Suitsupply

Too early to think about Spring? No sales or discounts here, because that’s just not what Suitsupply does (outside of a couple online outlets per year). But the new warmer weather collection is starting to hit their site. Expect a lot more in the weeks and months to come.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »