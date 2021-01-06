Steal Alert: Christopher Ward UP TO Half Price Watch Sale

Yes, with the Casio winning Watch of the Year, it does seem to be a strange old day* to be recommending wristwatches that cost hundreds of dollars, even if they are now 30% – 50% off.

But then that’d be taking all of this (waves hands wildly around at the website you’re reading) way too seriously.

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And now they’ve got a bunch of models on sale. Some even half off.

Some of them are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But plenty of them are not. They just happen to be part of this sale. It’s quite the sale. And they don’t run many of them.

Still comes with the 60 day free returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

Not cheap, but even at full price they’re a bargain compared to the high end luxury stuff. And be warned. These things usually move very fast. Christopher Ward just doesn’t often offer discounts this heavy.

That’s all. Carry on.

*Many would argue any day is a strange day to be recommending wristwatches that cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Indeed. But… (say it with me) nothing about the watch market or its customers makes any sense. And yes, I raise my watch wearing hand, and admit that I’m in that irrational pile too. We clamor after wearable machines that should have been relegated to buggy whip territory long ago by our mobile phones. And of the machines we pine the most after, they (mechanical and automatic) are easily outperformed in their basic duties (time keeping) by the CHEAPEST OPTIONS (quartz). So yeah. It’s all a bit confounding. Mostly.