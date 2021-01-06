Best Affordable Style of 2020 – The Watch

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Shown above on an aftermarket Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato.

Because when all heck breaks loose you start to reassess. When something looks pretty darn good, works just as good, yet costs less than 1% of the top-end luxury option… you start to wonder what spending all that extra money gets you.

Head here for the full review of the Casio.

Also Receiving Votes: The Timex Q reissue and all of its iterations (including the Todd Snyder exclusive, as well as the Huckberry Exclusive). The Lorier Neptune III. The Nodus Contrail II. The Christopher Ward Trident Pro 600. The Hamilton Murph. The Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic. The Glycine Combat “Soda”.