Best Affordable Style of 2020 – The Blazer / Sportcoat

The end of the year means it's time to hand out some awards. No, there aren't any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we'll still highlight some of the best in affordable men's style from this past year.

They’ve always been a favorite, but the versatility and ease that is the Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazer really helped a lot of us keep our style-wits in 2020. That’s not an exaggeration.

You can wear them dressed up with a dress shirt and crisp trousers. You can dress them down with jeans and an ocbd. You can really go casual with washed chinos and a t-shirt or henley. They do it all. The light but strong Italian hopsack wool fabric breathes and feels great. The unconstructed nature lets you feel like you’re wearing the blazer, instead if it wearing you. They come in a bunch of colors and patterns. And when “dress-clothes” hit the skids in 2020, they dropped to unheard of prices.

If you don’t believe enclothed cognition is real, the next time you’re feeling like trash? Put one of these on. Recognize the difference.

Also Receiving Votes: Spier & Mackay’s sportcoats and blazers. Suitsupply’s Havana Fit Sportcoats in whatever fabric that fits your needs. The J. Crew Legacy Blazer. Old Navy’s Flex Tech cotton blend blazer. The Target Goodfellow & Co. Knit Blazer (or, whatever your favorite knit, super easy to wear casual sportcoat happens to be).