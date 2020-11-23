Steal Alert: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazers for $193 (usually $400)

Note: Bonobos is running 30% off just about everything right now with the FRIDAYWEEK code. If past is prologue, their holiday-rush offer(s) usually peak on Cyber Monday. But with the way things are going, waiting might not be a great idea this year.

At their foundation Bonobos might be a pants company, but these sportcoats are easily the best thing they make.

They are, in a word, brilliant.

Terrific, airy, crisp but comfortable, year-round appropriate Italian hopsack wool. Totally unconstructed with minimal lining so you end up wearing it, and it doesn’t end up wearing you. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Multiple, super-versatile colors. Three different fits (Slim, Standard, and Athletic), and sized in more precise measured chest sizes (say, 40R) instead of the ballpark S/M/L.

The 30% off code FRIDAYWEEK drops them under $200. Which is unheard of.

And they ship and return for free. Kapow.

Look, everyone is dressing down now. I get that. But these go with everything. And there are 8 zillion reasons to wear a sportcoat or blazer. Not least of which is you’ll probably feel better when you put it on.

Y’know, brains. And chemicals.

Solid colors are already on sale, and the 30% off just about everything code FRIDAYWEEK knocks them down to $192.50. I don’t recall the last time these things in timeless colors like navy, charcoal, and gray dipped even close to $200. Let alone UNDER $200.

Two hundred bucks is a lot of money. Especially right now. But for what you get, if you’re into dressing “well”, then it’s kinda a steal and a half.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Wear a jacket. Conquer* life.

*or at least try to. I think we’re all just trying to right now. And that’s just fine. Keep on tryin’ though (he says mainly to himself).