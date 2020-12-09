Style Scenario: Sweater Weather – Casual Morning Coffee Run (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Rise and shine to a cup of Joe with an effortless look. One that doesn’t mean wearing the joggers you slept in the night before to be exact. Making use of cold weather colors here without screaming lumberjack look, and instead in a more subtle package. Put on some “real’ clothes, even if that coffee run is just to the kitchen and back to the WFH desk.

The Sweater: Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight Merino Wool/Acrylic Bomber Sweater in Camel – $50. A darker camel coloring, that’s more like a light suede brown than a pale tan. Prices can vary, especially depending on size just due to the Amazon price bot adjusting things at random. More than a few of us reading this might have picked one of these up when they were… six bucks. Not expecting that to happen again anytime soon.

The Shirt: J. Crew Factory Slim Flannel Shirt in Multi Plaid – $19.60 w/ DASHING. Fellas, it’s flannel season. Even in the “great indoors” a flannel shirt can be called for, depending on how cold your place gets. Available in both classic AND slim fit. Which is nice to see, if you’re trying to avoid the Al Borland look.

The Pants: American Eagle AirFlex Slim Straight in Dark Rich Indigo – $29.96 ($39.95). Plenty of stretch in these jeans. I own a pair, and my pair has retained its saturated color because I… hand wash them. Yes really. Probably won’t be so lucky if you machine wash, but that’s not unexpected.

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Washed Leather Belt – $19.60 w/ DASHING. A simple, casual leather belt you can pick up from JCF while you’re getting the shirt.

The Socks: Smartwool Hiking Ultra Light Wool Crew Socks – $14.95. Insulation for the colder days ahead yet thin enough not to overstuff your shoes. And yet still light enough to carry through the hot days. Pretty much a year round sock for more temperate climates or indoor use. Or if your feet just tend to run hot, since wool regulates temperature.

The Shoes: Cole Haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt II Runner Shoes in Tan Leather – $55. A shade or two darker than the sweater so things aren’t too matchy-matchy. Cole Haan’s Grand series offer good comfort and support versus other brands of similar tan leather trainers. Plus, they’re mega affordable.

The Watch: Seiko 5 SNK807 Automatic Watch – $90ish. Close to the $100 cusp, but a watch well worth it. If you’re not feeling the blue canvas strap, simply swap it out for a bolder nato strap.