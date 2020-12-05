5 Favorites – Dappered Contributor Paul K.

Sure it’s just stuff. But stuff can make life easier, more enjoyable, etc… Every so often we ask one of our favorite, style-appreciating people to rattle off their five favorite things. Sometimes those things will fit into the realm of “affordable,” and sometimes they won’t. We’re going for the favorites here.

Paul K., formally from Atlanta, lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails of SoCal. He digs athleisure, as well as that time of year known as “Sweater Weather“… of which he’s dedicating a whole series of style scenarios to, featuring only items less than $100. Check ’em out.

Yes, a sewing machine. And not really used for arts and crafts. More so a splurge purchase from reading this forum post last year, “DIY tailoring folks out there?” started by member HowardC. After a binge of getting my pants tailored to my specifications, which local tailors in my area charged $8-10 per pants, I realized I could have already bought two of these on how much I spent. Wait for this particular model to go on sale, find some thrift store pants to practice on and some YouTube tutorials like I did. I am now able to hem and taper just about any chino’s and jeans to my favorite measurement; 28” inseam, which gives me just a slight break above my shoes

Bonobos Foundation Cotton Suit in Blue (out of stock)

Picked this suit up about four years ago during an extra 40% off sale items event I saw here on Dappered. This was a splurge right when I changed jobs from an entry level to an experienced role. I would have to say, it’s still one of my favorite suits to wear. Breathable materials, and the butterfly lining made attending outdoor summer weddings when living in Atlanta (and the humidity) a breeze. While sitting in comfort, I noticed most men would be wearing a fully lined charcoal suit and sweating profusely. Normally I would also be in that boat as I run hot myself. Every bit helps with dressing to the occasion and the environment it’s in.

Boba / Bubble Tea

Normally I would go with my favorite dessert, but cutting back on sweets and also being lactose intolerant, this is an easier choice that most in my social circles are familiar with. For those that are not, boba is a cold tea beverage that can be either green or black tea based then mixed with milk or dairy alternatives. The boba offered at different shops can vary from being sweet to being more earthy, so don’t be afraid to shop around. (Photo via @rosalindjchang on Unsplash)

Though this is an older model and the autofocus isn’t that great, most of my photography and videography aren’t super fast moving objects. Paired with the Sony 55mm FE lens, this is usually my go to for super tack sharp photos or as close as I can get to with this setup. This has been my work horse of a camera setup for the majority of paid gigs since I bought this camera, which has already paid for itself and the lens.

A must have for anyone who runs hot or lives in humid weather. Upon learning of nato straps, I pretty much converted most of my casual watches over to utilizing them. It’s like driving the same car, but each day you can easily switch paint jobs and have a “new” car to drive equipped with all the comforts you’re already used to. But my most worn strap is definitely the black & olive with it’s somewhat Gucci coloring scheme. Prior to social distancing people would usually do a double take and compliment on how nice a watch it is, even though it’s a nato on a Casio.