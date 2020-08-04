Steal Alert: Amazon Goodthreads Merino Blend Bomber Sweaters for $6 – $9.99

Well that’s just nuts.

Shades of the merino sweatshirt deal from a few weeks back. This time, it’s a zip up style cardigan, without any of the norm-core Dad vibes that come with a half-zip mock neck. Instead, you get the full zip (so it’s easier to take off without messing up your hair), a hoodie-style pocket up front, and no hood behind your neck but instead a bomber style collar.

Eight colors to choose from. Tons of sizes. Looks like they’re all (or almost all) in the six dollar (six!) to $9.99 range at post time.

Four more colors. Total of eight to pick from.

This might be a one-day deal? So it could end today, Tuesday 8/4/20. Not sure.

These things could be worn with just about anything as an easy, breathable, lightweight but strong layer. Athleisure? Sure. Smart casual, over an OCBD or henley with some jeans and work boots? Absolutely. Business casual with trim chinos and a dress shirt and knit tie? 100%.

Don’t expect them to be super thick or bulky. Quite the opposite in fact. Which is what a lot of us prefer.

And… I mean… six bucks. Six. “Oh but my size and color is ten!” OKAY TEN THEN!!!

Ships fast and free with Prime. Free returns too.

Big thanks to Aaron S. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.