Steal Alert: Amazon’s Goodthreads Athleisure 100% Merino Crews are $10

Go home Amazon robots. You’re drunk.

This is the thing about Amazon. Sometimes their mathematical models don’t quite understand what’s up. Often, it doesn’t work in our (the customer’s) favor. But sometimes it does.

Story time: This morning I’m working on uploading an athleisure “How to Wear it” post for next week (9 different looks, new contributor, pretty cool stuff if I do say so myself). And one of his looks features a striped crewneck. So, off I went to Amazon because I remember Goodthreads makes a 100% merino crew super similar to what he’s suggesting. And hey, merino = nature’s tech fabric, right?

And then I see that these things are seven bucks. Or nine. Or twelve. Depending on size and color.

Seems like a solid bet for ten bucks.

Classic retro-sport-crew styling. Contrasting collar, hem, and cuffs. Sporty triangle at the collar. If Todd Snyder were to make these, they’d charge $100+.

I want to say these things are usually… $40? $30? They’re already affordable at full price. But nine bucks? Bloody heck, Starbucks sells frappawhatchahoozies for that. C’mon.

That’s it. Carry on. Enjoy the weekend. Be safe out there.

A preview of next weeks post, and the inspiration for the find.

No, he’s not wearing the Amazon Crew. But he could be!

Joggers are by Old Navy. Sneakers are the Puma Super Liga.