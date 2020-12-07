Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s $50 off $250, $100 off $400, $200 off $800, $300 off $1200 Sale

In a year of retail surprises, here comes another one.

Can’t recall Nordy ever doing a tiered sale like this in the past. There are plenty of exclusions (items have to be marked with a “Save up to $300, now through Dec 11” note), and it’s limited to full price only stuff. So with Nordy price matching so much stuff right now, the selection of what’s actually up for the savings isn’t huge.

But there are some gems lurking about:

Now… these buy-more-save-more deals aren’t always awesome. What you’re looking for are brands that rarely get discounts, and if/when they do get marked down, that cut isn’t usually super steep. At $50 off $250, that’s 20% off (if you nail the tier square at $250). The rest of the tiers are 25% off, again, if you nail the tier at it’s minimum spend (example: $100 off $499 is 20% off, not 25% off). This year? Depending on the item? That’s not really amazing. I mean, Allen Edmonds is currently doing a flat 40% off almost all their dress shoes.

Buying something simply because it’s on sale is always a terrible idea. But yeah. Some (spendy) winners in there, depending on what’s on your list (or, someone else’s whom you’re keeping an eye out for).

Plus, it all (wait for it) ships and returns for free.

That’s all.

Carry on.