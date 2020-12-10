Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items, 20% off New Spier Sportcoats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off all Sportcoats w/ SC20
- Vitale Barberis Canonico Navy Wool Blazer – $278.40 ($348)
- Burgundy Birdseye Wool Sportcoat – $278.40 ($348)
- Emerald Tweed 3-roll-2 Neapolitan cut Sportcoat – $278.40 ($348)
- Light Gray Donegal Wool Sportcoat – $278.40 ($348)
- Blue & Brown Check 3-roll-2 Neapolitan cut wool Sportcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Burgundy Velvet Dinner Jacket – $278.40 ($348)
In the land of perpetual athleisure, the man in the jacket looks like a boss. Don’t be turned off by the white thread “tacking” that’s at the boutonniere hole on the lapel. That’s an old-school tailoring technique to show that the jacket is new and hasn’t been worn yet. Take a sharp scissors and snip those off on arrival. They’re designed to easily come right off. And good gravy that burgundy birdseye! AWWOOOOO. Also, it’s nice to see it also applies to their new, Vitale Barberis wool, navy wheelhouse blazer. All half canvas. All come in slim or contemporary fit. All come with easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Items
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $209.97 ($395)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $174.97 ($395)
- Independence Collection (fancy!) Hopkinson Cap-Toe Oxford – $279.97 ($530)
- Grey Fulton Slim Leather Briefcase – $139.97 ($450)
- Made in the USA Italian Goat Suede Jacket – $487.17 ($995)
- Brogue Street Belt – $27.97 ($120)
Doesn’t stack with holiday sale items (ie the dress shoes at 40% off, and the boots at 30% off). That’d be something if it did, but, it doesn’t. Still, sale section is pretty solid right now. Lots of first quality/ships and returns for free shoes in there.
Huckberry: The Made in the USA Victory Sportswear Classic Runner is Back – $230
No sale/discount, because these never go on sale, but they’re back. The re-stock got chewed up in the backwash of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday madness. A bit more mesh this time? Still dang handsome. Still uses incredibly nice materials. Still made in the USA and resoleable. And speaking of that sole? It’s awesome. Eat your heart out Nike Killshots!
Banana Republic FACTORY: 60% off + Extra 10% off almost everything
- Nep-Speckle Hoodie – $23.39
- Water-Resistant Quilted Puffer Vest – $32.39
- Water Resistant Quilted Puffer Jacket – $50.39
- Moleskin Sherpa Jacket – $53.99
- Fair Isle Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $32.39
- Cozy Shawl Collar Sweater – $26.99
Only exclusions seem to be gift cards, leather stuff, and cashmere. Wait, Banana Republic FACTORY has cashmere? What the bleep? Remember, this is BR Factory. Not the mainline Banana Republic. So expect a step down in fabrics and quality. No codes needed here. Extra 10% should come off at checkout.
Nordy: $50 off $250, $100 off $400, $200 off $800, $300 off $1200
- Red Wing 6 Inch Moc Toe Boot – $240 ($290)
- Shinola Assembled in the USA, Swiss Movement, 43mm Monster Automatic Watch – $1150 ($1450)
- Wolverine Evans Plain Toe Boot – $300 ($400)
- Shinola Made in Italy Brakeman Briefcase – $395 ($495)
- Hamilton 36mm x 33mm Khaki Aviator Pilot Pioneer Watch – $695 ($895)
- Filson Made in the USA Leather Original Briefcase ($795) + some Face Mask Filters ($5) = $600 ($800) … needed to trip that next threshold with a cheap $5 purchase
- Billy Reid Bond Peacoat – $595 ($695)
- USA made Schott NYC Café Racer Unlined Cowhide Leather Jacket ($785) + a facemask with penguins on it ($15) = $600 … again, needed to trip that next threshold. It costs less that way.
Still rolling. Runs through tomorrow, 12/11. Only applies to select full price stuff. Remember, this is more of a high end/one-off item expedition than anything. Head here for a further explanation as to why.
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: 20% off $150+, 25% off $250+, 30% off $350+
- Brooks Brothers: 40% off sitewide and an extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- Nike: Up to 40% off select items
- GAP: Extra 50% off sale items, but it’s pretty picked over, over there