Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $15 Cashmere Scarves, GAP’s Sherpa Truckers, & More

UPDATE: And as of this morning, these things have dropped even further. $13 – $15 at post time. Was closer to $20. Just temper expectations. These aren’t going to be super thick, squishy, luxe cashmere. Not at this price. Can’t be.

The “Buttoned Down” brand is like Goodthreads, only a bit fancier. Amazon exclusive and all that. Now, the reviews are mixed on these scarves. But they are 100% cashmere. And winter is coming. Allegedly. Could be a great transitional scarf if it’s on the thin side? Or something for the fellas in the warmer climates?

It’s starting to look like the sherpa lined trucker is gonna be the “it” casual jacket this year. And GAP’s cord version seems to nail it. Lots of easy casual layering options here. And there appears to be no exclusions except for masks?

Full picks here if you want them. And (say it with me)… it all ships and returns for free. Those Johnston & Murphy cap toe brogued oxfords are allegedly the real deal too. Here’s what reader Eric J. had to say, who also pointed out that these are available over at Nordstrom Rack for $60. No free shipping and no free returns (unless you return them to a brick and mortar Rack location) there, BUT… he DID have good things to say about them: I can confirm that they’re phenomenal for the price. Likely not resoleable, but the leather is full grain and seems much nicer than the leather on my Jack Erwins. The build and quality is probably similar to the old John W. Nordstrom shoes, but without the crazy chisel toe.

Not a bad price for a do anything, smart casual that can be dressed up, automatic wristwatch. 43mm here. So not small. Better for larger guys. Estimated ship date is October 26th, and all sales are final. Pretty standard stuff from the pre-order DROP site.

For forty five bucks? Hard to beat. Might not be doing a lot of travelling right now, but even for those short car trips or long weekends? This is a great way to transport something that usually needs to be hung up. Sportcoats, suits, etc. The rolling feature really is something else. Head here for a full review. Heads up that they changed the name of it from “Propeller” to the “Halfday” garment duffel.

