The Glycine Soda is back on DROP, Target’s Goodfellow Fall line, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

This is a big surprise. NOT final sale this time: “RETURNS & EXCHANGES—NO QUESTIONS ASKED We get it. Sometimes what you ordered just doesn’t work out. If that’s the case for you, don’t fret! All customers (both US and international) may return or exchange this item in new, unused condition within 30 days of delivery”

It’s a heck of a wristwatch. A DROP exclusive. Full review can be found here. Getting that red and blue look without the huge markup that you’ll find with luxury brands. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty. Also, shipping starts Monday, 9/21. That’s a very, very fast turnaround for usually the months-in-advance pre-order model that is DROP. Not this time. Ships almost immediately AND you can return it? Nifty.

No discount, but, c’mon. It’s Target. So it’s already hyper affordable. A heads up that we’re working on a round up of a bunch of this stuff. So standby for that. There’s some real potential here.

Shut the front door. Their Legacy blazers are half off. Just for reference/transparency, shown above is the old “Crosby” fit in Italian wool. Fabric is now sourced from an American mill. Max discount is happening on the picks above, but dot be aware that a lot of the stuff in their section is in the 30% off range. Not as good. Half off? Very good! Big thanks to Carl W. for the tip on this one.

A bit of a legend in the #menswear world, Kamakura is closing their US operations. They ARE living on internationally though, which seems like a bright spot in the overall darkened retail economic skies. Final sale though, which is understandable. No returns. Big thanks to Reed H. for the tip on this one. And best of luck to Kamakura with the sale, and moving forward.

Splurge city. But if you’re a higher-end clothing type of guy, a Brooks Brothers 1818 suit is a heck of a deal at half off. Unfinished trouser hems and jacket sleeves here. Just in case you wanna get REAL fancy and have a tailor make the sleeve buttons functional, after they get the length just right. Do know that the BrooksCool suits aren’t made in the US or Italy. Some of those are lurking in that select items section. Read those descriptions, fellas.

