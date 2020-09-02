Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2020 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why call these things a hoedown? Because unlike the usual, this one is too much to be called a handful.
This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.
Huckberry: Up to 50% off during their Labor Day Sale
- Made in Portugal Rhodes Dean Cap Toe Suede Boot – $109.98 ($220)
- Sunski Treelines – Premium Collection – $66.75 ($89)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Sneaker Sole Rolflex – $119.98 ($185)
- Wellen Stretch Chore Coat – $89.98 ($128)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket – $133.98 ($168)
- Flint and Tinder Chore Coat – $125.98 ($158)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Wakeflex slip-on – $114.98 ($165)
- Sunski Anza Sport Frames – $51 ($68)
- Made in Portugal Rhodes Footwear Felix Chukka – $98.98 ($198)
Is there anything better than a spin around Huckberry when they’ve got a BUNCH of stuff on sale, as we head into fall? Yes. There are better things. Like a sense of peace, validation, and a calm belief that things are gonna be alright. Which can be… a challenge to drum up right now. But the Huckberry sale is a close second!
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off Sale items w/ LABORDAY30
- Todd Snyder + Champion Italian Wool Herringbone Polo – $104.30 ($228)
- Italian Merino Wool Sweater Jacket – $111.30 FINAL ($398)
- Made in Canada Todd Snyder + Champion Lightweight Reverse Weave Crew – $51.80 ($128)
- Sutton Seersucker Sportcoat in Navy/Gray Stripe – $279.30 FINAL ($598)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Lightweight Polartec Half Zip – $83.30 ($148)
- Sutton fit Wool-linen Windowpane Sportcoat – $279.30 FINAL ($598)
- Timex Marlin Manual Wind in Navy – $97.30 FINAL ($199)
- Made in Scotland Drake’s Collegiate Striped Scarf – $41.30 – $48.30 FINAL ($158)
Todd Snyder rarely goes this deep with an extra % off sale items code. Thirty percent is something. Sizes are starting to move quick though, and it appears that the vast majority of the sale section is final sale? Not all of it. But a ton of it. No returns on that stuff.
Bonobos: Their warehouse FINAL sale is still rolling on
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $28 FINAL ($98)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer – $115 FINAL ($450)
- Daily Grind Suit Separates – $128 FINAL ($400)
Full picks here if you want them. Holy moly Mr. Suit Model shown above… his pants are cut SHORT. That’s… pretty trendy. He should consider going up a size or two on the inseam. They’re sold in separates! He can do that! It’s an option! Might want to err on the side of caution and go with a bit of “break” (when the ends of your pants bend/break out because they’re hitting the tops of your shoes). You don’t want piles of cloth around your ankles, but you want some bit of extra there. For, y’know, when you sit down. Or, uh, bend your knees when you walk. That high-waters trend they’re showing off in the model shots is… trendy. I mean, they’re starting to creep towards capri territory.
Lululemon: Sky Loft Jackets & Switch Over Bombers half off
- Sky Loft Jacket – $99 FINAL ($198)
- Switch Over Reversible Bomber Jacket – $99 FINAL ($198)
Usually when something hits the Lululemon sale section, sizes are already down to basically nothing. But that’s not the case here, for now. Lots of sizes and colors available on these fall-ready not-too puffy lightly insulated jackets. They are final sale though. So, know your lululemon size. Don’t risk it. No returns here.
Banana Republic: 50% off (or more) select “big deals” + 40% off just about everything else
- Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean – $59 ($119)
- Core Temp Chinos – $49 ($98)
- Slim Traveler Pants – $49 ($98)
If you’re looking to get a jump on some fall stuff, now’s not a bad time to start digging around in their new arrivals. Also, Core Temp Chinos are half off. So are their Japanese Traveler Jeans. That’s a big win. Outside of that “big deals” section, the rest of their site is a pretty standard 40% off.
Suitsupply: First wave of new fall arrivals has landed
- Navy Wool/Cashmere Peacoat – $449
- Brown Wool Padded Vest – $229
- Light Gray Knitted Wool Overcoat – $399
- Gray Wool Havana Jacket – $399
- Charcoal Wool Topcoat – $499
- Navy “Circular” Wool Havana Jacket – $399
No sale/discount, because Suitsupply only does that during their outlet twice a year… but still worth a mention. Everything ships and returns for free. Is it way too early for this stuff? Almost certainly. Is it fun to look at? You bet!
Brooks Brothers: 30% – 50% off select, 70% off all clearance, extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- Regent Fit Navy Plaid Sport Coat – $126.99 ($498)
- Made in Italy Golden Fleece Wool Tech Top Coat – $381.99 ($1498)
- Made in the USA Golden Fleece Regent Fit Windowpane Suit – $432.99 ($1698)
- Dressing The Man by Alan Flusser Limited Edition – $14.79 ($58)
- Made in the USA Wool/Silk/Cashmere Golden Fleece BrooksCloud Wool-Blend Black Watch Sport Coat – $432.99 ($1698)
Picks above limited to the clearance section. Seems like every once in a while they’ll throw some more top of the line, Golden Fleece stuff in there? Not many new items. But every once in a while, one or two?
J. Crew: 40% off select full price, Extra 60% off select sale styles w/ BYESUMMER
- Trucker jacket in stretch corduroy – $70.80 ($118)
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $178.80 ($298)
- Sussex quilted jacket with PrimaLoft – $88.80 ($148)
- Dock sunglasses – $20.79 FINAL ($65)
- Wallace & Barnes corduroy chore jacket – $112.80 ($188)
- Kenton boat shoes in suede – $56.39 ($198)
Lots of exclusions on the full price side, and the sale section is pretty picked over. But, still worth a mention.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 30% off sitewide + free shipping w/ LDAY
- Classic Collar Non-Iron Prince Of Wales Check Shirt – $20.82 ($29.75)
- Classic Collar Poplin Fine Stripe Shirt – $20.82 ($29.75)
- Classic Collar Non-Iron Poplin Check Shirt – $20.82 ($29.75)
- Goodyear Welted Brogue Boot – $174.30 ($249)
- Goodyear Welted Suede Chelsea Boot – $174.30 ($249)
- Goodyear Welted Monk Shoes – $174.30 ($249)
- Herringbone British Wool Cotton Epsom Coat – $174.30 ($499)
- Merino Sweater Blazer – $139.30 ($199)
- Italian Fabric Raincoat – $244.30 ($349)
Seems to work on the clearance section as well. Big thanks to Greg W. for the tip! Just know that returns for CT are $8.95.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: 25% off their new collection with ALLNEW
- GAP/Old Navy: 40% off across all three GAP inc brands.
- Jack Erwin: Free 2-day shipping (expires 9/2).
- Hill City: 30% off site-wide. Still. Brand is set to close on January 2021.