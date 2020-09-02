Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2020 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why call these things a hoedown? Because unlike the usual, this one is too much to be called a handful.

This post will be updated as more sales roll in. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.

Is there anything better than a spin around Huckberry when they’ve got a BUNCH of stuff on sale, as we head into fall? Yes. There are better things. Like a sense of peace, validation, and a calm belief that things are gonna be alright. Which can be… a challenge to drum up right now. But the Huckberry sale is a close second!

Todd Snyder rarely goes this deep with an extra % off sale items code. Thirty percent is something. Sizes are starting to move quick though, and it appears that the vast majority of the sale section is final sale? Not all of it. But a ton of it. No returns on that stuff.

Full picks here if you want them. Holy moly Mr. Suit Model shown above… his pants are cut SHORT. That’s… pretty trendy. He should consider going up a size or two on the inseam. They’re sold in separates! He can do that! It’s an option! Might want to err on the side of caution and go with a bit of “break” (when the ends of your pants bend/break out because they’re hitting the tops of your shoes). You don’t want piles of cloth around your ankles, but you want some bit of extra there. For, y’know, when you sit down. Or, uh, bend your knees when you walk. That high-waters trend they’re showing off in the model shots is… trendy. I mean, they’re starting to creep towards capri territory.

Usually when something hits the Lululemon sale section, sizes are already down to basically nothing. But that’s not the case here, for now. Lots of sizes and colors available on these fall-ready not-too puffy lightly insulated jackets. They are final sale though. So, know your lululemon size. Don’t risk it. No returns here.

If you’re looking to get a jump on some fall stuff, now’s not a bad time to start digging around in their new arrivals. Also, Core Temp Chinos are half off. So are their Japanese Traveler Jeans. That’s a big win. Outside of that “big deals” section, the rest of their site is a pretty standard 40% off.

No sale/discount, because Suitsupply only does that during their outlet twice a year… but still worth a mention. Everything ships and returns for free. Is it way too early for this stuff? Almost certainly. Is it fun to look at? You bet!

Picks above limited to the clearance section. Seems like every once in a while they’ll throw some more top of the line, Golden Fleece stuff in there? Not many new items. But every once in a while, one or two?

Lots of exclusions on the full price side, and the sale section is pretty picked over. But, still worth a mention.

Seems to work on the clearance section as well. Big thanks to Greg W. for the tip! Just know that returns for CT are $8.95.

Also worth a mention: