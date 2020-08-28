Steal Alert: Bonobos first ever Warehouse Sale

Just when you think they’ve thrown the kitchen sink at us, they reach into the cabinet under where the sink used to be, pull out another, bigger sink, and chuck that sucker our way.

Wheels within wheels, man. Sinks within sinks.

The catch is that all of this stuff is final sale. No returns. So you best be sure about this stuff. Are the prices better than the last “big big big!” sale at Bonobos? From what I can tell? Yes. Mostly. Read on. Picks are below. Big thanks to Andrew C., Harrison K. and Dave C. for the tips!

One of the hits of the sale. Oxleys Oxleys Oxleys. All shown above would be the oxleys (except for the popsicle pants, but we’ll get to those). Oxford cloth. Crisp. Lightweight. Great texture for the heat. And there’s more than just the oxford cloth option. There’s plenty of options/colors in their standard chino feel, only lightened up for the heat. Like those Popsicle pants.

Ah c’mon. $98? That seems like a steal. Bonobos often nails their staging/styling for product shots. This is one of those times. Great look. Nice blazer. Cotton/silk blend. Was going for $112 when they ran that extra 60% off code a while back.

Wrinkle resistant, machine washable, crisp cotton w/ some stretch work pants. Now in a lightened up for the heat fabric. Was forty during the last big sale event.

No personal experience with these, but the reviews are super promising? Nylon + stretch wicking quick dry fabric. Like the sorta thing that Mizzen + Main has going on? Might be worth a shot. Final sale like everything else though. No returns.

Who’s afraid of a little light blue? Apparently, quite a few. Because that jacket has no business being at $150. Final sale though. The only one of the fantastic, famous, solid colored Bonobos unconstructed Italian wool blazers in this sale. Plenty of sizes though. Here’s one way to wear a sportcoat in this color. And here’s another.

Was sixty during the last site-wide sale. “Great for active days.” I’m guessing they mean from beach to bar. There’s no liner here, so if you plan on wearing them in the surf (and I honestly don’t know if that’s what they’re intended for) you best be cool with letting your dingle dangle. 87% Nylon and 13% Spandex. So, the Bonobos tech short, basically.

Cords? Where’d they dig these things out from? (Joe they said it’s a warehouse sale.) YEAH I KNOW but how big is this warehouse? Is the friggin’ Ark of the Covenant in there too?

Was just $315. No longer. First, these are linen blend. Either linen with cotton, or linen with wool and cotton. And that’s GREAT. Because unlike 100% linen blazers, these blended numbers will be less likely to wrinkle like hell if you, y’know, move your arms. You want the lightweight, breathable texture of linen, but it’s gotta be backed up with a little smart-strength too.

Was stuck at $90 for a while. When these things launched at $158, more than a few of us choked on our mueslix. And there they sat. For a very long time. Sixty bucks is still no small ask (the BR core temp drops under that price all the time). But yeah, if you love Bonobos? And you love tech pants? Here you are.

Back down to $128, which is, in fact, where they were at during the last “extra 60% off” sale items deal. Still though, quite the price. Look, they’re 60% wool / 40% poly, but c’mon. Famous Bonobos fit. Basic, do-anything colors. You don’t even need to get the pants tailored, being that they’re sold in a variety of inseam lengths. And they’re not final sale? Kinda nuts.

LOUD. LOUUUUDDDD NOISES. Bigger. Bolder. Retro-y-er. Not good if you want to blend in. Sizes are super scattered here.

Was just $252 – $315. These are almost all-wool or mainly wool jackets with killer patterns. Some have lots of sizes left, some not so much. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, if you need any tweaks done post purchase.

Full price is basically a Benjamin. Was going for around sixty during various previous sales. Now going for less than a pair of Levi’s at Kohl’s. Or Belk. Or… wherever. For those of us who just can’t quit jeans in the warmer weather. Lightened up fabric, lightened up colors, lightened up style.

Wool? Wool! Stretch wool at that. Sizes are all over the place depending on the color and pattern. Almost all wool with a little stretch added in, or, if the pants are a bit more textured looking, drop down that “fabric and care” menu and you might find that they’ve thrown some linen in. Italian fabrics.

Was $192 during the recent “Extra 60% off” blowout… So, more proof that yes, this sale really is better (in general) than some of their other discounts. 97% wool and 3% stretch here. Nice light blue (but not powder blue, more subtle than your Crazy Uncle Howard’s favorite tuxedo) color for the warmer months. You’ve still got time to wear this. Like, down to the mailbox and back.

So these are actually a tick more expensive than when they were an extra 60% off during the last sale is on sale thingy. Was $27 and change. Now $28. Not bad though.

A true golf pant. Doesn’t mean you have to limit them to the course. Dirt cheap for what amounts to a tech pant with that Bonobos fit. Might not be everyone’s cup of tea though.

“But where am I gonna wear…” I dunno, on your next zoom call? At this point, why not? I think if you go way, WAY WAYYYY overdressed, it’s now absurd and no longer pretentious. So yeah. Wear a dinner jacket and make some mac and cheese. And then maybe on New Years 2021 you’ll have a slick outfit to wear too.

The big Bonobos “warehouse sale” lasts until… uh, well, for as long as “supplies last.”