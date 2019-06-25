Style Scenario: Warm Weather Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Hey look it’s summer! So while dark denim is getting shelved for a while, that doesn’t mean we still can’t warm-weather-ize an almost kinda sorta business mullet look. Instead of jeans we’ve gone with tech chinos here. Ultra lightweight and breathable. And instead of a standard button up dress shirt? We’ve gone untucked and sans long sleeves thanks to a polo. Thanks to everyone on Instagram who asked for details on the outfit. You complete me.*

The Sportcoat: Suitsupply Italian Hopsack Wool – $399. Lightweight, airy, hopsack Italian wool and barely lined so it’ll handle the summer heat with ease. In a cool blue that’ll look great in the fall with that dark denim that is currently on the shelf.

The Polo: Banana Republic Slim Luxury-Touch Printed Polo – $37.99 ($49.50). Been on mega sale a lot lately, so, sizes are starting to go quick. I personally don’t like the “air tie” look with button up shirts, but buttoning a polo all the way up seems to look pretty sharp. Plus, it keeps the collar from drifting over your lapels. Also available in a regular fit.

The Pants: J. Crew Tech Pants in 770 Straight Fit – $79.50. One of the few items that J. Crew EXCLUDES from promos and codes almost universally. Which stinks. But they’re quite good. Yes, they make the “Swish Swish” sound, but they breathe so well, they’re so lightweight, and they move so well, that when its 110? They’re worth it.

The Watch: Seiko Samurai Dive Watch – $320. Or, whatever your favorite diver happens to be. Cheap, mid-price, expensive, whatever. They’re just so darn versatile. And unlike leather bands, stainless won’t soak up that summer sweat.

The Socks: Smartwool Burgee Merino Wool Blend Socks in Light Gray – $15.97 ($20.95). Lightweight merino is so far superior to cotton in every single way. These’ll keep your feet cooler and dryer in the heat. Promise. Picked up my pair(s) during the big Nordy Half-yearly further markdowns extravaganza, but they’re still on sale at Dick’s, of all places.

The Shoes: Frye Gates Chelsea Boot – $89.98 ($258). Big fan of the Banana Republic Tully Chelsea Sneaker (which is what I’m wearing in the very top image). But they don’t make those anymore. But these are extremely close, and, knowing Frye, they’re probably going to be superior quality and construction.

The Belt: Banana Republic Bombay Suede Belt in Navy – $29 ($59.50). Mismatched suede? Why not.

*You almost certainly do not complete me.