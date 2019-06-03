Steal Alert: Further Reductions to some Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale stuff

I know, I know. Lots of Nordstrom coverage lately. And we even have a round up of 1901 and Nordstrom Men’s Shop goods coming later this week (some of it on sale, some of it not.) But the thing about Nordstrom is… they’re great. And even if something is heavily discounted, it still ships and returns for free.

Gotta say I’m surprised here. Yes, Nordstrom usually further reduces some of their merchandise after a big sale. But I wasn’t expecting this many items to get this deep of extra discounts? Maybe consumer confidence is wobbling a bit? (Edit: NOPE, I know nothing.)

Anyway, here’s the best of what’s left and still available in decent size selections at post time, now that the Half-Yearly is “over.” Slashed-through prices are what the item was going for during the sale. Also, there’s some “new” picks in here. Those don’t have slash through prices simply because I missed them during the sale and don’t recall what they were going for then. Off we go.

Sleek, Italian made oxfords. You can have them in any color you want, as long as it’s black. Word is they run large and you’ll want to order the next size down?

Much better in terms of the price. Just quarter linedi n the back. 97% wool and 3% spandex. Hits a lot of right notes for the warmer weather ahead.

That “taupe suede” option would look pretty dynamite with the blue windowpane Bonobos blazer. From their mainline, men’s house line. Bucks but not super preppy thanks to the muted shades. Plus, these look to be a little sleeker through the toe, and not so bulbous like traditional bucks?

Now an extra $18 off. From one of their high end lines. Not cheap, but it could be the perfect spring/summer sweater. And yes, there is such a thing as a spring/summer sweater. Huge thanks to Sean H. for sending in the tip, who said: I’ve seen this in person and it is fantastic- never pulled the trigger (despite every fiber in being wanting to) because of the high price tag but it’s now included in the sale so I was able to order one.

Somehow missed this the first go-round. Made in Italy from Vitale Barberis wool. Totally unlined in the back. Trim fit. LOTS of potential here. More than half off too.

Now an extra $85 off from the previous sale price. Bonobos knows what they’re doing when it comes to sportcoats. 97% wool and 3% spandex. Would look dynamite with lightweight chinos for the heat ahead, and could also pull some serious social studies teacher duty with jeans in the fall.

A basic, but a well executed basic in a trim fit that’s always appreciated extra-amounts when it goes on sale.

I need another pair of sneakers like a need another hole in my head. And I am not in any rush to add another hole to my head. Man… that white and gum and gray looks perfect. Sizes are starting to get a little scattered depending on the color. Full review coming, but, I’m guessing they’ll be plumb sold out by then.

Too hip for some. Not super expensive, pretty fun, on-trend piece for others. Man of the woods and all that.

Not sure what these were going for during the sale, but I think they were closer to $80? Two of the less popular colors. Full review of the rich medium brown color (not on sale) coming soon.

Down to the burgundy and blue options. Grey is sold out. Wool is so much better than cotton, in so many ways. And Smartwool makes a REALLY nice sock. Or, socks. Got ’em. Love ’em. Great for year round use, especially spring and summer.

Italian made, a seasonally appropriate shade, and a 52% wool / 48% linen blend.

Are they Allen Edmonds? No! Are they worth a shot if you don’t have AE money, you need a conservative dress shoe that’ll also be comfortable, and you’re not willing to commit to a pair of shoes for life? Of course.

Another knit sportcoat, this time from Bonobos in a “Brown melange knit.” 100% cotton here.

Not for me Clive, but maybe you’re hip enough to pull off the Sneaker/Wingtip hybrid? Plenty are. The contrast welt and sole are pretty slick looking. I’ll absolutely give them that.

Cotton, and we’re pro wool here, but man they ain’t expensive that’s for sure. Plus they ship for free!

More than an extra twenty bucks off from the previous sale price. Simple suede bluchers in a dress shoe silhouette. Think less clunk than your standard suede buck.

So not the heaviest discount, but getting Tumi at any kind of discount isn’t always the easiest. Black or blue here.

Another new addition to these sale picks. I mean, it’s a red (okay, pink) red chambray sportcoat. So, kinda limited in terms of its use here.

At this point, I think these goods and prices are just about set until they can dump the stuff. And if they can’t? Look for it to drift into a Nordstrom Rack or onto the Nordstrom Rack site in, say, about a month. But that’s just speculation.