BR's Sale on Sale, $100 off Spier MTO Suits, & more – The Thurs. Men's Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Styles 

Banana Republic menswear

Sale’s on sale. There is some final sale stuff lurking about in there. So be careful with those items. No returns there. For the pro-backpack folks. That suede is nice. I’ve got the tote. Don’t have the backpack, but I have the tote from the same line. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout.

 

Spier & Mackay: Made to Order Sale – $100 off suits, $75 off sportcoats

Spier & Mackay: Made to Order

It’s Spier’s nifty MTO program. Pick your fabric, pick your details like pockets, pick stitching, lining, etc, input measurements, and you’re well on your way. No refunds or exchanges here. But dig around in the terms and you can see that they can possibly be sent back for “alterations” and “if necessary, replacements.” Just be careful here. All Made to Order online suits can be hard to get just right on the first swing. You gotta be good with a tape measure.

 

UNIQLO: Their annual Wool/Cashmere topcoats have dropped – $149.90

Uniqlo men's topcoats

90% wool and 10% cashmere. If past is prologue, don’t expect these to be heavyweight. Or even medium weight. They are lightweight topcoats, which is GREAT for those guys who live in warmer weather climates and love the look of traditional winter outerwear… but would sweat to death in a standard insulated coat. Shown above left is a camel option from a few years back. Not sure if their new “brown” (which looks like a rich camel) is quite the same shade in person.

 

DROP: Glycine Combat Sub “Soda” Automatic Watch – $399

DROP: Glycine Combat Sub "Soda" Automatic Watch

Now shipping. Returnable (meaning: not final sale which is usually the case). Full review can be found here.

 

Huckberry: Merino Wool Facemasks – $22 for 2, Ledbury Face Masks – $12 singles, $25 3 packs, etc., UA Sportsmask – $30

Facemasks

FWIW, those are the three I reach for. Huckberry’s are best for medium to smaller faces. Ledbury I’d say medium to large. Under Armour = for those working hard or have a long day ahead of them and just want something super comfortable. The Rt is rising again, just as we’re about to all head back inside for fall and winter, where the air is stagnant and there are… uh… ceilings. Yes, “pandemic fatigue” is a thing. But a funny (translation = terrible) thing happens when someone gets “so over” a pandemic. The pandemic gets over on us. There are still so many unknowns. But one thing we DO know, is that masks work. They are cheap. They are effective when a good number of us buy in. And they are one of the few things that’s helping the economy hold on by its finger tips. We’re getting better at this but we’re far from good. Hold the line. This isn’t over.

 

BONUS  Sierra Trading Post: Filson Original Briefcase in “Cinder” – $199 ($325)

Filson Original Briefcase in "Cinder"

Yes, it’s a hyper specific sale/deal. But the relatively newish “Cinder” gray on the Filson Original is sorta the perfect smart casual briefcase. Not too schlumpy, not too stuffy, classic design, but in a perfect modern gray. Made in the USA.

 

Also worth a mention:

