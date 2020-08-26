Style Scenario: Late Summer Evening Neighborhood Stroll

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. I don’t know about you guys, but my neighborhood has been absolutely popping with activity lately. People walking by every few minutes, families walking together. On non-sweltering days, we’ve been out there almost every night as well. With lockdown being what it is, the evening stroll has made a comeback. Here’s one sharp yet still plenty comfortable way to “take your evening air.”

The Polo: Uniqlo Airism Pique Short-Sleeve Polo in White – $19.90 ($29.90). Lightweight, crisp, and a button-down collar. Everything you need for a night on the sidewalk. The button-down collar keeps you from looking too slubby-casual, up against a big (albeit weirdly subtle in person) bold print on the shorts. This makes the whole thing look a bit more intentional. Just a note on these UNIQLO polos. They run short in the tail. So if you’re a taller guy? Beware.

The Shorts: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s 7″ Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short (Dark Palm) – $30 A personal favorite, as highlighted in the Big, Bold Print Shorts post last summer. The pattern is surprisingly subtle for what it is, and doesn’t overpower an outfit with its muted hues. Linen blended in allows some air flow for your man-gams, and they’re not overly tight or constricting, providing for good leg movement.

The Sunglasses: J.Crew Dock Sunglasses in Classic Tort – $65. Simple styling, excellent reviews, and apparently come with a sturdy case? Solid choice here. In these long evenings, depending on which way you’re moving, the sun might be in your face for quite a bit. Throw ’em on your collar for the walk back home. The front of your collar. Not the back. Please.

The Watch: Timex 38mm Weekender in Olive – $30. Or your favorite lightweight wristwear. You don’t want to feel weighed down on a stroll like this.

The Belt: Mile High Life Braided Stretch Belt in Brown – $11. Cheap and well-reviewed. Stretch is your friend here. You want something that will move with you, and be comfortable (and adjustable) for a while.

The Shoes: Sperry Cup 2-Eye Leather Boat Shoes in Light Coffee – $50-60. Some boat shoe soles just aren’t made for long walks. This pair has a moccasin construction that is supposed to give you a little more support for walkin’ around. Price sure is nice too.

The Socks: Smartwool No-Show Merino Wool Socks – $12-14. Merino wool is your choice here, unless you’re a sockless diehard. Lightweight cushioning with no added bulk, temperature control.

The Phone: Maybe try leaving it at home? There’s a lot to be said for the freedom of just letting yourself escape, tech-free, for a while. Need some quick tips on digital detox? Try How To Break Up With Your Phone by Catherine Price, or Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport.