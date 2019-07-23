How To Wear It: Bold, Big Print Shorts

About these specific shorts: I have to admit, I was skeptical about ordering clothes from an Amazon brand (Editor’s note: you’re not alone, but don’t be!) but that worry turned out to be quite unfounded. The cooling linen blend with sharp fabric print, pockets deep enough to actually fit your hands into, and an easy fit with a hint of stretch… I’ve honestly found a new favorite.

Basic tips for wearing (any) big/bold print shorts: The trick here is to go basic (ya basic!) but not SO basic that you either wash out, or over-highlight, the pattern. Balance. Pulling off a big pattern is about making sure that the rest of your outfit is NAILS. Fit is key here, or else there’s a possibility of veering into “Are those boardshorts?” territory. You want to idle in neutral.

#1 – Weekend Lunch Date

The Shirt – Spier and Mackay White Button Down Collar Polo Shirt – $30

The Shoes – Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoes – $90

The Shades – Hugo Boss HB0990 (Drop) – $65 ($235)

The Watch – Timex Waterbury Chronograph – $99

This is all about the intention, and details. The button-down collar separates it from your standard floppy polo. Choosing boat shoes shows a casual intent to the overall feel, but not so casual that you just defaulted to nasty flip flops. If you’re daring enough to shift from neutral straight to 3rd gear, the Spier and Mackay pink polo looks like it’s a light enough shade to be bold without overdoing it. Lots of ways to make this your own.

#2 – Backyard BBQ

The Shirt – Goodfellow & Co White Short Sleeve Henley – $12.99

The Shoes – Soludos Dali Espadrilles – $40 or H&M Espadrille – $18

The Brew – Founders All-Day IPA

The Shades – Warby Parker Fletcher – $95

The Watch – Invicta Pro Diver Auto – $85

Pretty much the same outfit as #1, but now, you’re more focused on the casual. The henley is always a better choice than a crewneck, but a solid v-neck works as well. The henley, though, brings that intention, and the espadrilles are perfect summer shoes. And if you’re headed to someone’s place to eat their food and drink their booze, definitely be a good guest and bring a few cold ones for the host.

#3 – For When it’s Boiling Hot

The Shirt – Old Navy Heathered Grey Tank Top – $8 w/ SWEET ($14.99)

The Shoes – Soludos Dali Espadrilles – $40 or H&M Espadrille – $18

The Brew – Dogfish Head SeaQuench Ale

The Shades – Persol Galleria – $135

The Watch – Timex Brass Case Chrono – $60

Fit is already so important when considering a tank top, and even more so here. Too loose, and the look starts to lean sloppy. Too tight, and, well, nobody wants to see that, brah. Go with a nice solid or heathered grey here, and make sure that fit is on the fleeks. Right? That’s what the kids say? Make sure to swap out the band on the Timex for a breathable Nato strap. (I think that one is leather backed? Maybe?) And stay hydrated – SeaQuench Ale is one of my go-tos when it’s hot because of its low ABV and easy drinkability.

#4 – For When it Cools Off

The Shirt – Amazon Goodthreads Chambray Shirt – $30

The Shoes – Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoes – $90

The Shades – Sunski Yubas – $58.00

The Watch – Orient Polaris GMT Automatic – $345

Now we’re talking about those breezy summer evenings. Maybe you have an evening get-together to attend, or drinks by the riverfront. Boat shoes keep up with the buttoned-up top appearance. Choosing a fitted but comfortable long-sleeve top will take the work off the shoulders of the shorts and emphasize that you know what you’re doing here. Open a few buttons though, will ya?

#5 – Walking the Boardwalk at Night

The “Shirt” – Banana Republic Super-Soft Crewneck Sweater – $34.99 ($69.50)

The Shoes – Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoes – $90

The Shades – Ditch ’em. Don’t be that guy.

The Watch – Hamilton Khaki Automatic Field Watch – $385

Now we’re getting a little bolder. The super-subtle sweater stripe actually softens the big pattern of the shorts, muting the overall outfit and giving it balance. This outfit shows that a bit of extra pattern can provide strength, rather than chaos. Just don’t get too crazy, and keep the shoes simple.

About the Author: Ryan N. is a professional web developer for (and alum from) the University of Delaware, who keeps a close shave as to not be confused with his strongly-bearded twin brother. He plays guitar and drums, loves going to concerts with his wife, and loves being a dad.