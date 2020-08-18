Steal Alert: 30% off Bonobos Sitewide

Interesting psychology here.

We’re in-between “seasons” when it comes to style (not weather), and Bonobos has yet to really drop their fall collection. Yet the code is FALLFORFALL. Not a lot of new, autumn-ready goods on their site. But! That doesn’t mean there isn’t some great year-round stuff and/or cooler-weather leaning stuff to still peruse:

Just a couple of picks this time, due to the new fall line not being completely out yet. That… and they’re doing these 30% off sitewide sales a LOT lately. Seems like once a month or so. Which is understandable. Weird times and such.

But yeah. Don’t want to wallop you guys over the heads with it this time. Especially as we come to the end of one season, and head into the next.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Enjoy the fall vibes. Especially if you’re trying to force some of those fall vibes in 100+ degree heat. Some of us might have been listening to the following, occasionally, over the last week or so…

I know. NERD.