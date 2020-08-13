Nordy Cardmembers Early Access, $128 Daily Grind Suits, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Yep. Cardmembers get in first. Which is both a bit of a bummer and standard procedure. But! Good news is that it goes live to the rest of us next Wednesday. We’ll have full picks then. Everything ships and returns for free.

Last chance here. Daily Grind suits for $128. Final sale though. Code expires tomorrow, 8/14. Not quite the same as last time, since you can’t return any of it. Be careful, be sure. Still, lots in there right now.

Big fan of these. It’s either these or the Huckberry merinos when we step away from the Dappered Home offices. Men’s masks, women’s masks, KIDS masks, chambray masks, jersey fabric masks, 3-packs of masks, fancy fabric masks cut in a diamond shape with a nose band… gotta hand it to Ledbury. They’ve really knocked this out of the park. Get the lady in your life a mask. Get your kids (or the neighbor kids or whoever) a mask. Get YOURSELF a mask. For goodness sake just get a mask and wear it. It’s working. And we gotta keep it up.

AE’s fifth ave, a timeless, USA Made dress cap toe oxford for just under $210 ? UPDATE: They “raised” the sale price of the 5ths over night… just to mark them down in the morning. Bummer. Didn’t think AE would do that. Naive on my part. They were at $299 in the sale section yesterday. Now they’re $349. And thus, not as good of a net price. Still a nice price on the shoe though. Ships and returns for free too. Also, Bond Streets for $140 and the Cornwallis for $175 is super tempting.

The Pick: Kenton boat shoes in suede – $70.49 ($198)

Gahhhhh… why they gotta be final sale? C’mon J. Crew. That’s a really tough ask. Especially on what basically amounts to a loafer. Sure you can cinch them up a bit with the rawhide laces, but still. Final sale? Ouch. Best to ignore if you’re unsure. Head here for the full review.

Also worth a mention: