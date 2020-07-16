Steal Alert: Huckberry USA Made Merino Facemasks are back in stock

So…

“But Bro, wearing a face mask sucks.”

If that’s your threshold for “suck”, then you’re an insecure, weak-ass puss.

Nut up ya ding dong. It’s a damn piece of cloth. No one is asking you to quarter soldiers in your home.

We don’t have to climb Mount Everest or run the Badwater ultra-marathon or storm the beaches of Normandy. Our job, is to sit at home and watch Netflix, and cover our disease spewing face holes when we make a burrito run.

Like, what the f*ck guys. That’s really a small ask.

Nothing is certain. Life is about assessing probabilities. Wearing a mask, even if it’s a simple bandana around your face, sure seems to decrease the chance of spreading SARS-CoV-2 which our economy and healthcare system is not. built. to. withstand. yet. (unlike the normal diseases we usually sneeze around. This bug is ultra contagious and when piled on TOP of the normal bullsh*t, the dam threatens to break).

Wearing a mask is good for your Grandma, it’s good for the Economy. And it’s good for the healthcare worker down the street who might have a real hard time treating your car-crash injuries later this summer if they’re stuck at home sick, or, there’s no blasted HOSPITAL BED FOR YOUR BROKEN ASS TO LAY IN.

Let’s flatten this thing before flu season kicks off in a few months.

That’s all.

Carry on.