$16 Jomers Shirts, USA Made Truckers Return, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is Live (and a few late picks from us)
- AllSaints Udan Slim Fit Bomber Jacket – $129.90 ($198)
- Rodd & Gunn Lake Hawea Suede Bomber Jacket – $398.90 ($798)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $49.90 ($78)
- Nordstrom X-Trim Fit Mélange Knit Sport Coat – $79.90 ($149)
- Timberland Mid Top Chukka Sneaker – $49.90 ($80)
- New Balance Fresh Foam X-70 Sneaker – $49.90 ($59.90)
Shown above would be a few late updates to yesterday’s picks post. Not sure how we missed those things. Maybe it was all the shoes melting our brain. Knit blazers and bombers. How’d those slip through? Now… what else did we miss? Send in those tips to joe@dappered.com
JOMERS: 50% off Lightweight Italian Cotton, Irish Linen, and Japanese Poplin Short-Sleeve-Shirts – $16 FINAL SALE w/ code FINAL ($32)
$16 short sleeve button downs from Jomers. That’ll do. They’re all final sale though. But the Bonobos Riviera is expensive. These? Not so expensive! Ships free too. Sizes are starting to hustle out the door as of post time. Code is FINAL just in case the above title/link is a bit confusing.
Timex: the M79 Automatic is finally back in stock – $279
Not cheap for a Timex. Some of you will balk at the price. But if you like the look of the Q reissue, but still appreciate an automatic movement… here’s your watch. 40mm case. Japanese movement. And another thing… the reviews are all over the place. Some love it, some said there are real quality issues. It’s hard to tell anymore with customer reviews. Some people are leaving reviews and haven’t even bought the watch. Which… I mean, c’mon. Maybe these are lemons. Maybe there were lemons with the first run. It’s just… it’s hard to tell with customer reviews these days. So, yeah. Maybe the M79 stinks like 3 week old beans. Maybe it’s awesome. Gonna try and find out first hand, since we have one on the way for review.
J. Crew: Extra 72% off Final Sale items w/ 3DAYS
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen – $41.99 FINAL ($168)
- Linen-cotton pique polo shirt – $13.15 FINAL ($65)
- 770 Straight-fit stretch chino pant – $17.91 FINAL ($79.50)
- Kenton boat shoes in suede – $39.47 FINAL ($198)
The latest J. Crew blowout. Final sale though. No returns. Forty bucks for those boat shoes is pretty crazy. But, well, no returns on a shoe purchase is always iffy. Can’t tailor a pair of shoes to get ’em to fit better. Full review here.
Huckberry: USA Made Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers are Back – $240
No discount here, but I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which will be toasty when it cools off). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. C’mon fall. Do your thing. Full review here if you want it.
BONUS Zappos Annual VIP Sale
- The North Face Apex Bionic 2 Hoodie – $95.55 ($169)
- Levi’s Arctic Cloth Quilted Woodsman Jacket w/ Sherpa Collar – $79.99 ($180)
- The North Face Thermoball Eco Hoodie – $127.45 ($220) lots of colors, use the drop down menu
- Soludos Original Classics Stripe – $63.75 ($75)
- Made in Italy Massimo Matteo 6-Eye Bal Cap Toe – $99.22 ($159)
- Made in Italy Massimo Matteo 6-Eye Wing Tip – $110.59 ($159)
It’s called their VIP sale, but there’s no need to be a part of their VIP program to participate, although VIPs (it’s free to sign up) get 10x “points” during this event. Anyway, remember when Zappos was just shoes? Those days are long gone. There’s almost… 20,000 items in this sale. And that’s just on the men’s side. That’s a heck of a big haystack to find needles in.
Also worth a mention:
- Todd Snyder: Extra 25% off sale items w/ AUGUST25
- Brooks Brothers: 70% off Clearance Items + extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale styles.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: Extra 25% off clearance items w/ CLR25
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale styles. Expires this Sunday, 8/23.