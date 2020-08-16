Dappered

$16 Jomers Shirts, USA Made Truckers Return, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By |

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is Live (and a few late picks from us)

Men's clothing and shoes from Nordstrom

Shown above would be a few late updates to yesterday’s picks post. Not sure how we missed those things. Maybe it was all the shoes melting our brain. Knit blazers and bombers. How’d those slip through? Now… what else did we miss? Send in those tips to joe@dappered.com

 

JOMERS: 50% off Lightweight Italian Cotton, Irish Linen, and Japanese Poplin Short-Sleeve-Shirts – $16 FINAL SALE w/ code FINAL ($32)

Jomers Mens short sleeve shirts

$16 short sleeve button downs from Jomers. That’ll do. They’re all final sale though. But the Bonobos Riviera is expensive. These? Not so expensive! Ships free too. Sizes are starting to hustle out the door as of post time. Code is FINAL just in case the above title/link is a bit confusing.

 

Timex: the M79 Automatic is finally back in stock – $279

Timex M79 automatic watch

Not cheap for a Timex. Some of you will balk at the price. But if you like the look of the Q reissue, but still appreciate an automatic movement… here’s your watch. 40mm case. Japanese movement. And another thing… the reviews are all over the place. Some love it, some said there are real quality issues. It’s hard to tell anymore with customer reviews. Some people are leaving reviews and haven’t even bought the watch. Which… I mean, c’mon. Maybe these are lemons. Maybe there were lemons with the first run. It’s just… it’s hard to tell with customer reviews these days. So, yeah. Maybe the M79 stinks like 3 week old beans. Maybe it’s awesome. Gonna try and find out first hand, since we have one on the way for review.

 

J. Crew: Extra 72% off Final Sale items w/ 3DAYS

J. Crew menswear items

The latest J. Crew blowout. Final sale though. No returns. Forty bucks for those boat shoes is pretty crazy. But, well, no returns on a shoe purchase is always iffy. Can’t tailor a pair of shoes to get ’em to fit better. Full review here.

 

Huckberry: USA Made Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers are Back – $240

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets

No discount here, but I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which will be toasty when it cools off). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. C’mon fall. Do your thing. Full review here if you want it.

 

BONUS  Zappos Annual VIP Sale

Mens jackets and shoes from Zappos

It’s called their VIP sale, but there’s no need to be a part of their VIP program to participate, although VIPs (it’s free to sign up) get 10x “points” during this event. Anyway, remember when Zappos was just shoes? Those days are long gone. There’s almost… 20,000 items in this sale. And that’s just on the men’s side. That’s a heck of a big haystack to find needles in.

 

Also worth a mention:

