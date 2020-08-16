$16 Jomers Shirts, USA Made Truckers Return, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Shown above would be a few late updates to yesterday’s picks post. Not sure how we missed those things. Maybe it was all the shoes melting our brain. Knit blazers and bombers. How’d those slip through? Now… what else did we miss? Send in those tips to joe@dappered.com

$16 short sleeve button downs from Jomers. That’ll do. They’re all final sale though. But the Bonobos Riviera is expensive. These? Not so expensive! Ships free too. Sizes are starting to hustle out the door as of post time. Code is FINAL just in case the above title/link is a bit confusing.

Not cheap for a Timex. Some of you will balk at the price. But if you like the look of the Q reissue, but still appreciate an automatic movement… here’s your watch. 40mm case. Japanese movement. And another thing… the reviews are all over the place. Some love it, some said there are real quality issues. It’s hard to tell anymore with customer reviews. Some people are leaving reviews and haven’t even bought the watch. Which… I mean, c’mon. Maybe these are lemons. Maybe there were lemons with the first run. It’s just… it’s hard to tell with customer reviews these days. So, yeah. Maybe the M79 stinks like 3 week old beans. Maybe it’s awesome. Gonna try and find out first hand, since we have one on the way for review.

The latest J. Crew blowout. Final sale though. No returns. Forty bucks for those boat shoes is pretty crazy. But, well, no returns on a shoe purchase is always iffy. Can’t tailor a pair of shoes to get ’em to fit better. Full review here.

No discount here, but I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which will be toasty when it cools off). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. C’mon fall. Do your thing. Full review here if you want it.

It’s called their VIP sale, but there’s no need to be a part of their VIP program to participate, although VIPs (it’s free to sign up) get 10x “points” during this event. Anyway, remember when Zappos was just shoes? Those days are long gone. There’s almost… 20,000 items in this sale. And that’s just on the men’s side. That’s a heck of a big haystack to find needles in.

Also worth a mention: