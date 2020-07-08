Style Scenario: Chinos Chukkas Polo – Get the Blues!

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: Target All in Motion Tech Pique Golf Polo in Ice Blue – $22. Going with a “northern lights” (ie: darker pants, lighter top) look here. Target’s All in Motion line has been a real winner. This polo is inexpensive but not cheap or plastic feeling, with a breathable tech pique to help you keep cool. Also the collar actually looks like a collar. This one is stitched all the way around, giving it structure. More details over here in the big All in Motion round up. Want to throw a retro flare into this look? Try the EXPRESS piped stretch-cotton polo. But wait for a sale.

The Chinos: Banana Republic Core Temp Slim Fit Chino in Midnight Navy Blue – $58.80 ($98). Or, whatever your favorite summer-ready navy chino happens to be. In regards to the Core Temps, there’s still no better bang-for-the-buck breathable, lightweight, flexible, slim fit chino on the market. Plus, a lot of you guys already have these. And I’m trying to prove to some of you that I’m not out here trying to sling product all the time. Use what you already have. That’s the most affordable option, right? Now, if you have thicker legs and can’t fit into the Aiden slim from BR, try the classic fit warpstreme from lululemon. They’re awesome. But good grief they make you pay for it.

The Chukkas: Clarks Bushacre 2 in Taupe Suede – $60. And now a burst of lighter suede up against the hem of the dark navy chinos. Classic. Affordable. Comfortable. Shown at the top of the post is a pair of investment-worthy UK Made Sanders hi-top chukkas. Careful ordering from the UK. Returns can be extraordinarily expensive. I got mine from Todd Snyder, but those are all but sold out.

The Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarers – $79.97 ($188). Made in Italy. Lenses are polarized. Timeless frames too. Want something lighter weight with non-slip nosepads that blend into the frame? Try the Sunski Topekas.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $45 on a 22mm aftermarket NATO strap – $20. Yes the Casio Diver gets suggested all the time. Yes a couple of you have said you’re tired of seeing it on Dappered. But just because it gets mentioned a lot doesn’t mean it’s the wrong play. Novelty doesn’t = a superior product. New is not always better. Dopamine is not Serotonin. It’s a terrific watch. Looks great. Works great. Costs absurdly little relative to the competition. If you don’t like the Casio? If you’re sick of seeing it? That’s 100% fine! But one or two people feeling “I don’t like thing!” is not the foundation of sound policy. “Is it inaccurate?” “Is it ineffective?” “Is it unjust?”… those are the questions we should all be asking ourselves, more and more often, more than ever before. Otherwise we risk becoming a bunch of Don Quixotes, warring with windmills, all while taking medical advice from Jenny McCarthy. …We’re still talking about a cheap wristwatch, right?

The Belt: GAP Basic Belt in Brown – $35 ($39.95). Speaking of mentioned-all-the-time-products. Another wheelhouse favorite. It’s like a greatest hits parade here. “PLAY THE HITS!!” Indeed.

The Briefcase: Filson Rugged Twill Original Brief in Cinder – $149.90 ($325). An absolute stunner of a price for a USA Made, Smart Casual, timeless briefcase in a nice, neutral, contemporary shade of gray.

The Socks: Smartwool Burgee Crew – $14.27 ($21.95). Wear some socks. Your sweaty feet and ankles will be glad you did a few hours in. These in light grey are on sale, and are a fun bit of contrast.

