Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Ledbury Luxury Oxfords, Todd Snyder’s Fancy Athleisure, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off, 25% off $149, or 30% off $299 select (works on Sale stuff too)
- Independence Collection Jefferson Wingtip – $187.47 ($530)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $187.47 ($395)
- Sea Island Suede Loafer – $134.97 ($295)
Last day for this. Still can’t believe the Independence collection has dropped to $187. No final sale either, should be first quality too. So, you can always send them back if they don’t work out.
Todd Snyder: Final Clearance, new items aded, + Extra 20% off w/ SUMMER20
- Todd Snyder + Champion Italian Wool Sweatshirt – $119.20 ($228)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Italian Wool Long Sleeve Polo – $119.20 ($228)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Italian Wool Pinstripe Jacket – $159.20 ($298)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Italian Wool Sweatpant – $103.20 ($228)
- Todd Snyder + Champion Reverse Weave Crew – $71.20 FINAL ($148)
- Todd Snyder + Champion cursive sweatshirt in alabaster – $79.20 ($148)
- Portuguese Bold Micro Stripe Tee – $49.60 ($88)
- New Balance Court Sneaker in Alley Black – $63.20 ($90)
- New Balance Court Sneaker in White – $63.20 ($90)
Todd Snyder is coming for your wallet and he is bringing his fancy athleisure with him. Italian wool sweatshirts, polos, and joggers? Stop it. Lots of final sale stuff in the sale section though, so be careful. No returns on that stuff. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.
Ledbury: New Additions to Summer Sale
- The White Mayfield Washed Oxford Casual Shirt – $69 ($98)
- The Light Blue Mayfield Oxford Casual Shirt – $89 ($125) I don’t understand the price discrepancy here… odd.
- The Blue Mayfield Stripe Washed Oxford Casual Shirt – $69 ($98)
If memory serves, these basic but REALLY REALLY nice oxfords from Ledbury weren’t part of their summer sale when it launched not that long back? $70 for a shirt isn’t cheap. But hoooo boy are they nice. Perfect 2nd button placement too, since the vast majority of us wear a washed oxford like this, sans tie. Not a super lightweight, but not stiff or blanket heavy either.
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 70% off select final sale styles w/ SHOPNOW
- Slim stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton gingham – $14.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slim Ludlow American Pima cotton oxford shirt in Blue – $18.89 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slim Ludlow American Pima cotton oxford shirt in White – $14.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slim lightweight Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $14.99 FINAL ($64.50)
- Slub cotton T-shirt in ivory stripe – $7.49 FINAL ($34.50)
- 770 Straight-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $19.19 FINAL ($79.50)
Those Ledbury oxford prices feel a bit steep? Here, these’ll help. Don’t be fooled. They’re not made in the USA. They’re “imported,” but at least they’re made from American grown supima cotton. Another day, another J. Crew nutso sale. I’m sure you’re shocked.
BONUS II Nike: 25% off (or more) next season and clearance styles
- Nike Free TR 8 – $71.97 ($100)
- Nike Air Zoom Winflo 6 – $74.97 ($90)
- Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski Slip Mid RM – $72.97 ($110)
- Nike Renew Fusion – $69.97 ($85)
A select items event that features old stuff, plus discounts on some new arrivals to get people off the sidelines. Should have something for everyo WHAT THE HELL IS THIS.
BONUS III Huckberry: New Light Blue Merino Masks – $15 (or 2 for $28) OUT OF STOCK
Just launched, AND… already out of stock. Couldn’t be happier about that. Will keep you guys updated on restocks.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: Extra 60% off sale items w/ EPICSALE. Picks here if you want them.
- Hugh & Crye: 60% off sitewide, all sales final, w/ SMALLBIZ. Big thanks to Patrick D. and Lorne M. for the tip!
- Banana Republic: Up to 75% off during their quite large Summer Sale + an extra 10% off, no code needed.
- Meermin: Select 25% off FINAL summer sale. So no returns. And know that a some of us flat out find their shoes to be uncomfortable. It’s weird. I don’t get the Meermin love myself. I’ve tried a couple pairs and have found them stiff as all get out.
- Nordstrom: Their Anniversary Sale digital preview has arrived. High end cardmembers get earliest access on August 4th. Then all cardmembers get access on August 13th. Anniversary Sale goes live to the public on August 19th.