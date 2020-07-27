Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Ledbury Luxury Oxfords, Todd Snyder’s Fancy Athleisure, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off, 25% off $149, or 30% off $299 select (works on Sale stuff too)

Last day for this. Still can’t believe the Independence collection has dropped to $187. No final sale either, should be first quality too. So, you can always send them back if they don’t work out.

 

Todd Snyder: Final Clearance, new items aded, + Extra 20% off w/ SUMMER20

Todd Snyder is coming for your wallet and he is bringing his fancy athleisure with him. Italian wool sweatshirts, polos, and joggers? Stop it. Lots of final sale stuff in the sale section though, so be careful. No returns on that stuff. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.

 

Ledbury: New Additions to Summer Sale

If memory serves, these basic but REALLY REALLY nice oxfords from Ledbury weren’t part of their summer sale when it launched not that long back? $70 for a shirt isn’t cheap. But hoooo boy are they nice. Perfect 2nd button placement too, since the vast majority of us wear a washed oxford like this, sans tie. Not a super lightweight, but not stiff or blanket heavy either.

 

BONUS  J. Crew: Extra 70% off select final sale styles w/ SHOPNOW

Those Ledbury oxford prices feel a bit steep? Here, these’ll help. Don’t be fooled. They’re not made in the USA. They’re “imported,” but at least they’re made from American grown supima cotton. Another day, another J. Crew nutso sale. I’m sure you’re shocked.

 

BONUS II  Nike: 25% off (or more) next season and clearance styles

A select items event that features old stuff, plus discounts on some new arrivals to get people off the sidelines. Should have something for everyo WHAT THE HELL IS THIS.

 

BONUS III  Huckberry: New Light Blue Merino Masks – $15 (or 2 for $28) OUT OF STOCK

Just launched, AND… already out of stock. Couldn’t be happier about that. Will keep you guys updated on restocks.

 

Also worth a mention…

