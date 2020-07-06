Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Kent Wang Sunglasses, UNIQLO x Theory on the way, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Kent Wang is known for their polos and excellent neckties. And now these. Almost two thousand of these things have been sold through DROP. This is the latest run. Two sizes here: 47mm and 50mm. Those aren’t real big. Best for medium to smaller faces. Estimated ship date is July 20th. They also have some spendy frames made from real waterbuffalo-horn (instead of the usual acetate). Those’ll run you $130. Sale ends in a few days.

There are two very different things going on here. First is their “super sale” clearance. They’re calling it their “Best deals of the year”. To be honest, I personally find UNIQLO sizing to be totally confounding. Some of it is boxy and slouchy, some of it is weirdly short/chopped. So be careful here. Especially since a lot of it is final sale. Sizes are pretty scattered too. Second is the upcoming Theory collaboration. Modern/simple looking polos & shorts. But will those be chopped too? Don’t know.

Ends Wednesday. Just a reminder that this is as good as it gets for their full priced stuff outside the 35% off Cyber Monday deal they usually run. And that’s,. obviously, just a once-a-year thing. Full picks here if you want them.

Another Massdrop (now known as DROP) worthy mention. For those with smaller wrists, or, those who just frankly prefer more “classically sized” watches. Nice price. Nice Swiss made, do anything watch. Final sale though. And if you’re after the 36mm option click carefully. They’ve thrown some 43mm in there. Those are the ones without the size distinction at checkout.

Seems like a handful of more items have hit the Nordstrom Clearance section in the last few weeks. Y’know, since they ran the extra 25% off sale items blowout in mid June. No extra 25% off this time. Those black Strands? Nice! I woulda personally favored the Independence collection Bartlett when those were seven bucks more. But that sale ended yesterday. So now? The Strands? Not bad! Nice!

Also worth a mention…