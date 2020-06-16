The Podcast Playlist – June 2020

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

Iron Radio is a podcast dedicated to sports nutrition, power lifting, weight training, and bodybuilding. Hosted by a rotating stable of knowledgeable hosts including former competitive bodybuilder Lonnie Lowery, journalist and competitive bodybuilder/powerlifter Rob Fortney, engineering and exercise physiology expert Dr. Mike Nelson, and competitive powerlifter/strongman Phil Stevens, the hosts manage to keep each episode light and entertaining. While some other weight lifting podcasts veer in to ‘bro’ territory, Iron Radio manages to avoid many of those clichés. Some episodes to check out include episode 569 – Eating During the Lockdown which was an informative show about how to avoid gaining the Covid-15 lbs. Episode 537 – Social Media and Lifters provided good insight on the impacts of social media such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Even if weight training and body building is not your focus, the messaging conveyed in this episode can be applied to other aspects of life. Finally, digging back in the archives episode 482 – Response to Injuries was a good show about treating serious injuries in a way that does not sideline recovery efforts.

Writing for a men’s style website, I am surprised I have taken this long to recommend a style/fashion podcast. That’s about to change. Blamo! is a podcast dedicated to exploring the fashion industry. Each week a diverse cast of personalities with varied backgrounds join host Jeremy Kirkland to discuss their fashion journey and how style has influenced their career. Not sure where to start? Check out the interview with John Reardon and the Collectability of Patek Philippe for a great listen on the provenance of Patek Philippe watches. Next, move on to the interview with Jamie Ferguson to hear about the ins and outs of fashion photography. Finally, the interview with Edward Sexton is an interesting listen as Edward talks about what it takes to be a tailor on Savile Row. Heads up though, some of the full Blamo! podcasts require Blamo! Patreon membership.

Looking for a podcast to walk you through recipes in real-time? Then look no further than The Kitchen Counter podcast. Hosted by chef Roger, each episode takes listeners through the process of creating a meal while imparting new skills at the same time. The podcast works because steps and instructions are easy to follow without making the listener feel uncomfortable for not knowing a particular technique. With so many recipes in the podcast’s feed, deciding where to start can be difficult. Roger’s recipe for Chicken Marsala is a good place to start and easy enough to knock out on a weeknight. If pasta is of more interest, then Semolina Gnocchi deserves a listen. Lastly with summer starting up in many parts of the world, Flavors of Summer is a good episode to get some summer cooking inspiration.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.