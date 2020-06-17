Best of Threads: J. Crew & COVID, Outdoor Living, & Watches Galore

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

We all know now that J. Crew has filed for bankruptcy, but early on the guys on threads were wondering if they’d survive. Scofield read the projection somewhere that J. Crew would be out of business before the pandemic was over, DrewCPA quoted the amount of dollar debt J. Crew owed by 2022, and kongmw located a Wall Street Journal article indicating J. Crew was indeed filing for bankruptcy. Despite the bankruptcy, xucardsfan08 felt J. Crew could become an online-only model, DocDave felt there was still a need for J. Crew in the market place, and Hebrew Barrister didn’t want to be in a world without J. Crew. For now, they’re still kicking along. Have you seen any changes with J. Crew post filing? Head over to threads and join the discussion.

Hebrew Barrister came to the forums looking for input on sprucing up the yard for the summer. akosmowski was first out of the gate, suggesting the purchase of a fan to which minty007 provided a suggestion for purchase. Loafer28 suggested spraying the yard frequently to help kill mosquitoes, although JBarwick was on the fence about putting down grub/tick/bug killer. Inspired by the Outdoor Living 2020 post, fencedwall commented how he liked his Biolite “smokeless” fire pit, CK83 shared his tip for making a concrete patio look less concrete, and mark4 sang the praises of his electric mower.

Home bound or not, watches continue to be a popular subject for posts to the threads. dgamby shared an image of his first automatic, motosacto posted a shot of his vintage Omega Seamaster, and eagle eyed Loafer28 keenly identified a new watch in Vicious49‘s watch collection. For those forum members interested in making mods to watches, BillN shared his Invicta Mod. Other watches posted included minty007 posting his Hamilton Khaki Automatic, castle a fine looking Tudor GMT, followed by Autodromo Group B Windup Edition, then followed by an Oris Sity-Five, and finally a Jenny Caribbean 300.

Moving to the southwest part of the country? Not sure what to wear? This is the question brought to forum members by jvargas. Golf apparel was tayloreuph‘s suggestion, linen was armedferret‘s suggestion, and LesserBlackDog went with a skin care recommendation of moisturizer and sunscreen. Both evanparker and facelessghost shared warnings of being chilled by overzealous air conditioning, Hebrew Barrister gave sage advice against wearing calf ariats with a suit. and Perseus sang the praises of moisture wicking undergarments.

Lived in the southwest and have advice to give concerning how to dress? Or just looking for some advice, direction, or wanting to connect with some cool guys? If so, then Head on over to Threads and take a spin around. Thanks to contributor Dave I. for rounding up this months Best of Threads.