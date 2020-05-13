The Dappered Space: Outdoor Living 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Creating an inviting outdoor living area is one of the fun parts about this time of year. Spring time temps are usually comfortable and welcoming, the perfect transition before the heat of summer reminds us of the siren song of air conditioning. And if you’re not already doing a chunk of your living outdoors, this summer we may have no choice, seeing as crowding together indoors doesn’t seem to be the best idea right now. So let’s take a look at some pieces to create an outdoor living space to be proud of, even if it’s on a tiny terrace, or next to a window if you don’t have access to a patio or balcony.

A nice, neutral sectional set that you can dress up anyway you want. Place the end tables together to make a coffee table if preferred, as shown in the picture, or get an additional table, like this affordable looker.

Low, outdoor lighting at night is enchanting. There are plenty of options when it comes to solar powered lights, but these are just a little bit different. Not only do they create light, but also a fun visual effect. An easy way to light up a dark corner of a yard, as long as it gets plenty of sun during the day to charge the batteries.

Black and tan, a great color combination for the stylish guy’s outdoor dining game. But if your aesthetic leans a bit more modern, this might suit you better. This picnic style dining set is great for the guy who loves communing with his people, and personal space isn’t an issue. For those that like their space, a dining set with separate chairs might be better.

You of course can use any dishes you already have on hand, but if you dine outside a lot, it’s nice to have lightweight, super durable dishes for al fresca dining. Melamine looks like ceramic, but is really hard plastic. It looks so much like ceramic I once picked up a melamine platter expecting it to be heavy ceramic, and almost spilled everything with the force of my lift. If the above style doesn’t appeal to you, there are lots of offerings on Amazon, and elsewhere.

These neutral striped pillows are an easy way to add a sophisticated vibe to a chair or outdoor sofa. If you prefer bolder pops of color, there’s no shortage of that when it comes to outdoor pillows. Also, you can use regular pillows if you like. They’re just not made out of quick-dry materials, and may not be as forgiving about stains.

If you aren’t one to have big gatherings, or just enjoy more intimate settings with one other person, this is a great looking set for a smaller patio or balcony. Heck, it could even look great indoors as a two person dining set. We will not be shackled by the normal institutions of indoor and outdoor dining furniture!

Create an Indoor Wall Garden

For those that need to create a space that mimics the out of doors inside, creating an indoor wall garden will do just that. Create a stunning garden retreat right on your wall. Mix planters, natural objects like wood, and a few other artistic objects to create a little outdoor oasis inside your space. You can also apply this idea to a balcony.

Another cool object you can display indoors that is inspired by the outside. Plus, you can take this outside and play with it when you want to. An ornithopter is a flying machine that uses a flapping motion like a real bird. This bird flaps it’s wings by the simple twisting motion of a rubber band. To understand better watch this video.

I dig the pattern on this rug, but of course these things are subjective. The above rug is on Amazon, but The Home Depot is a good, affordable source for outdoor rugs, and they carry a wide selection, if you prefer something different.

The above photo is kind of cheesy, but if you go through reviewers photos you can see this bench in different settings. Some people purchased a couple and used them to create borders around a pool or a corner seating area. Well reviewed on Amazon.

A simple, affordable outdoor dining set. Outdoor dining sets can get pricey, but if you’re just looking to create a place to eat, and are on a budget, this will get you by just fine. Simple sets like this can become a backyard oasis with the right decor on and around it. Stage it with some chair cushions, a rug, and a lantern, plant, or other centerpiece on the table. Update: this is now sold out. A trend I noticed while shopping around for the article was that dining sets under $300 all seem to be sold out. If you’re on a budget you might have to get creative and piece something together yourself.

Depending on how far north you are, even in the summer nights can get cool. And creating a wood burning fire in your backyard can make it feel like a camping staycation. If your hands get horribly sticky from smores, you can just head on inside and wash them off. Bonus!

If you don’t have the space for a garden, just bring it on indoors with Modern Sprout ready to grow plant kits. From veggies to herbs to shrubs and trees, you can try it all, and make it decorative.

Quickly add decor to a table top. If you have a green thumb, make your own succulent arrangement with living plants. But if you don’t, something like this will make life easier, and prettier.

Have you even wanted to build your own planter boxes or raised garden beds? Etsy shop Stewart Landing Co sells instant downloads for easy step by step plans for either smaller square boxes or longer garden beds. Might be a fun weekend project, especially accompanied by some good music and adult libations (in moderation of course, especially where power tools are involved).

This side table is perfect for adding some color to a more uniform patio set. It would also make a great plant stand. Available in the blue shown above, and a much louder turquoise/teal color.

If you use coir mats (coir is coconut husk), you know that they’re fairly durable, but when printed on, that print can fade somewhat quickly. I mention this because sometimes coir rugs can be priced a bit high for the length of decorative use you get out of them. But this, this seems priced right. And it looks good.

An investment for sure, but this combination pergola/seating area is a show-stopper. (The fire pit table is not included.) Once put together it’s all one piece, including the side table in the corner. It’s a unique way to create a cozy corner space in the great outdoors.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.