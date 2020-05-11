Steal Alert: Clarks Bushacre 2 Beeswax Brown Leather for $35

They’re a wheelhouse favorite… The Clarks Bushacre 2. No crepe sole here like the original Clarks Desert Boot, so it won’t get so dirty looking. Yes you can wear these in warm weather. They’re called Desert Boots after all. Usually they run $60 – $80 depending on codes/promos. Amazon currently has them for $60. And even at that price, I mean… cmon. They go with just about everything casual to even some smart casual stuff.

Was $42 last week. Now down to $35, which is pretty absurd. And being that free shipping kicks in at $35, they’re right at that minimum threshold to get them shipped, to you, for no additional cost. Wild.

I mean, between this and the Polopalooza, you’re just a pair of pants away from living all your Chinos/Chukkas/Polos dreams.

Big thanks to John M. for the tip on this one.

That’s all. Carry on.