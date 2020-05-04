Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $40 Clarks Desert Boots, USA Made T-Shirt Bundles, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Pick: Clarks Bushacre 2 in Beeswax Brown – $42.59 ($70.99)

Lurking within this weird, small selection of shoes from DSW is a wheelhouse favorite: The Clarks Bushacre 2. No crepe sole here like the original, so it won’t get so dirty looking. Yes you can wear these in warm weather. They’re called Desert Boots after all.

Those new bucks and sneakers look terrific. Half off plus an additional 10% off = a total of 55% off. No BR Merch exclusions either. Deal ends today. As does the $19 “surprise steal” promo they’re running. Looks like some stock is moving pretty quick, especially when it comes to Core Temp. But $44 is as good as it’s gonna get for those chinos. And they are excellent.

The Pick: Tech Shorts in 7″, 9″ or 10.5″ insteam – $27.80 ($69.50)

And that includes their extremely well reviewed tech shorts. Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to a standard cotton short in severe heat and humidity. Size shown above is the 9″ inseam option with a 34 waist on 5’10” / 200, and to be honest, they feel a little big around the middle. A 33 would fit me better there, so, they might run a touch big. But they still look good and overall, feel great in the heat.

They’re calling it their “solid” box, and that’s an awfully solid price for three made in the USA pocket t-shirts. You pick from eight colors. “Reactive” or “Pigment” dye options are up for grabs, with the pigment dyes looking more vintage with each wash. 100% cotton, jersey knit, and know that these are labeled as a heavyweight 80z” construction. One of their “boxes of awesome”, so available to subscribers, but they do make it super easy to opt out each month if what they’re offering doesn’t interest you. Out of all of the subscription box services out there, Bespoke Post really does seem to be the best of the bunch.

These would be those not-cheap, retro-inspired polos that come complete with collar stays. Final sale here, so no returns. Sizes are starting to get a bit short, but, that’ll happen with clearance sales like this.

Also worth a mention…