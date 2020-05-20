Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – $15 Shorts, 30% off Brooks Brothers Sitewide, Tiro Training Pants, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. This post will be updated as more sales role in.

And not to nag, but come Monday, we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served or who are currently serving. Stay safe out there.

This is weirdly… just so-so. After a couple months of bringing 50% off pretty often, they’re heading into the long weekend with ho-hum discounts on most stuff, but some really good discounts on a few. So it’s hit or miss. Card members can knock an additional 15% off w/ BRCARD. Luxe cardmembers (the higher tier of card membership rewards) can take an additional 20% off. Same code.

I mean, now’s about the time we look at those shorts we beat to death over the last few summers and think “time for you to hit the rag pile,” no? So good to see the already affordable gets even more affordable with this sale.

A rare sitewide sale from Brooks brothers. But, times have changed (thanks to Adam for the tip on that article). Stuff already on sale is getting an extra 30% off. The seemingly perpetually running 15% off code should stack. I think.

Big fan of the Tiros. They’re perfect for early morning workouts. Fabric is mid to lighterweight, moves with you, and isn’t some junky terry that sops up and holds onto sweat. Zippers at ankles make for easy de-layering. There is a LOT more in the adidas sale section right now, but the Tiros are, frankly, terrific.

Everything ships and returns for free, as always. Worth keeping an eye on the price matching section over the next few days. With promos flying fast and furious, Nordy will do their best to price match anything. Sometimes watches end up in there too, which is pretty slick considering Nordstrom has to be an authorized dealer, and thus you’ll get a factory warranty through them.

Has there been a better time to invest in some cool, casual, house shoes? Those suede espadrilles might do the trick and then some. Code seems to work site-wide. Even on 3rd party stuff.

No big long weekend deals (they just don’t discount much), but their “we made too much” clearance section is oddly good right now. Those warpstreme pants? They are amazing. They are also incredibly expensive. Just 32″ inseam available, but the “light cast” shade is hugely versatile.

It’s limited to tees and shorts and what not, but, half off at Old Navy can be a screamin’ deal since stuff is already so inexpensive. Just a reminder that since it already IS so inexpensive, it can sometimes be a touch hit or miss.

Limited to the sale section only, but unlike Factory 2nds, you can return this stuff and not get nailed with a steep $25 restocking fee. Should (better) be first quality too. More than just shoes as well. But those high end “Independence Collection” shoes for $277 seem like a solid deal for the guys who like the even-nicer-stuff.

Charles Tyrwhitt makes a lot more than just shirts. And much of it is very, very nice. Goodyear welts to the shoes. Nice knits. Etc.

Holy moly spring clearance. “I’m gonna pop some tags… Only got twenty dollars in my pocket”

Okay, so, no sale, so that’s a bummer. But new colors! In case you want a wrist-candy-refresh heading into the warm weather months. Full review of the Timex Q can be found here. Also available at Todd Snyder if they run out at Timex/you have a gift card to Todd Snyder or something.

Feels like a bit of a dud on the clothing side, but maybe they have something else up their sleeve? This code is set to expire tomorrow (5/21). In the meantime though, some shoe deals. Good looking suede + sneakers = nice for summertime.

Just a reminder that these guys are UK based, so you’re on the hook for international returns. That’s risky. Shipping is a steep $9.95 for under $250 orders, but it’ll get here pretty quick via FedEx priority.

Massimo Matteo is sorta like DSW’s Mercanti Fiorentini. Made in Italy, and solid quality for those who don’t wear dress shoes a ton. Those cap toes are AE Fifth Ave. clones. Nice. Also, big fan of Supergas. Perfect for summer. Classic. Timeless. Canvas uppers, nice rubber soles. The “Converse Chucks” of Italy (they’re not made in Italy, but the brand is favored by Italians) if there can be such a thing. And Stan Smiths with the Navy accents are about as versatile as it gets. There is a LOT of stuff in this sale. Like, tens of thousands of items. Might be best to filter by brand if you really want to dig around for something.

Also worth a mention: