Warm Weather Suits, New Nodus Dive Watches, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale + Final Sale w/ STAYHANDSOME
- Unconstructed Italian Linen Blazer – $180 ($450)
- The Boulevard Bomber Jacket – $64 ($168)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Suit – $300 ($725)
- Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $69 ($198) multiple colors/patterns
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $29 ($78) multiple colors/patterns
- Highland Golf Pants – $39 ($98) four colors/patterns
Sage suit? Sage suit! Pretty much last call for this. Expires tomorrow, 5/1. And nice to see that you can return some sale stuff all of a sudden. There is a final sale section/items that can’t be returned though. So be extra careful with those.
Filson: 35%+ off during the Outffiters Sale (plus they’re shipping again)
- Made in the USA Rugged Twill Briefcase – $209.90 ($325)
- Made in the USA 24-hour Tin Cloth Briefcase – $254.90 ($395)
- Made in the USA Tin Cloth Excursion Bag – $274.90 ($425)
- Made in the USA Rugged Twill Medium Duffle – $254.90 ($395)
Good to hear that they’re back to shipping. They had shut their warehouse down for a while. Now they’re back up. And everything ships free.
Nodus: Retrostpect II Select Colors Restock – $425 – $450
Great design. Nice guts. Assembled in Los Angeles. And priced at an accessible level for many. Nodus watches are straight up great. Good to see their Retrospect diver getting a restock. Technically it’s the Retrospect II.5, since they’ve made some tweaks here (blue lume replaces much of the green). They just restocked three “sky” dials. “Stratus”, “Salmon”, and “Snowy” skies are now available for purchase. Glossy ceramic or stainless steel bezel is up to you.
Banana Republic: 50% off no BR Merch Exclusions + $19 polos Surprise Steal
- Heritage Slim Linen Suit Jacket + Matching Slim Linen Trouser – $228.50 ($457)
- Core Temp Shorts in 9″ inseam – $34.75 ($69.50) lots of colors
- Linen-Cotton Chore Coat – $84.50 ($169)
- 9″ Slim Linen-Cotton Short – $29.75 ($59.50)
- Nyle Suede Lace-Up Derby – $60 ($148) one of the “surprise steals”
- Thane Mix Media Sneaker – $55 ($138) another one of the “surprise steals”
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogue Oxford – $79 ($158)
$19 polos and $24 short sleeve button ups are back. As is the half off everything else (as long as it’s not 3rd party). As we’re heading into May, plenty of us are lightening up the wardrobe for the warm (and hot) weather to come. That linen suit is of particular note. Nothing wrong with dressing sharp at home for a backyard lunch. The Nicoise was delicious!
Allen Edmonds: The Anniversary Sale ends Monday (5/4)
- Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Nomad Bucks – $195 ($345)
- Made in the USA Cedar Shoe Valet – $56 ($70)
- Suede Neumok Wingtips – $245 ($345)
Full honesty: This thing got gobbled up in the backwash of the retail world throwing the kitchen sink at consumers a few weeks back. Some items are “more on sale” than others. Full picks here. Sale prices expire Monday 5/4.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: They’ve restocked their sale section a bit, although prices aren’t as good as the recently run extra 25% off deal they had going on. But that was a rare one. Don’t expect that to return.
- Need Supply Co.: 25% off just about site wide.
- Ledbury: 25% off sitewide.
- Target: They’re running an “up to” 25% off furniture and patio sale. But it’s “up to.” So some items might be a few bucks off, others might be the full 25%. Depends on the piece.
- J. Crew: 40% – 60% off “dressy-ish” styles. That includes half off their unsuit cotton-linen sportcoat and trouser combos. More info here.