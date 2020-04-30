Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Warm Weather Suits, New Nodus Dive Watches, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale + Final Sale w/ STAYHANDSOME

Bonobos

Sage suit? Sage suit! Pretty much last call for this. Expires tomorrow, 5/1. And nice to see that you can return some sale stuff all of a sudden. There is a final sale section/items that can’t be returned though. So be extra careful with those.

 

Filson: 35%+ off during the Outffiters Sale (plus they’re shipping again)

Filson

Good to hear that they’re back to shipping. They had shut their warehouse down for a while. Now they’re back up. And everything ships free.

 

Nodus: Retrostpect II Select Colors Restock – $425 – $450

Nodus Retrostpect II

Great design. Nice guts. Assembled in Los Angeles. And priced at an accessible level for many. Nodus watches are straight up great. Good to see their Retrospect diver getting a restock. Technically it’s the Retrospect II.5, since they’ve made some tweaks here (blue lume replaces much of the green). They just restocked three “sky” dials. “Stratus”, “Salmon”, and “Snowy” skies are now available for purchase. Glossy ceramic or stainless steel bezel is up to you.

 

Banana Republic: 50% off no BR Merch Exclusions + $19 polos Surprise Steal

Banana Republic

$19 polos and $24 short sleeve button ups are back. As is the half off everything else (as long as it’s not 3rd party). As we’re heading into May, plenty of us are lightening up the wardrobe for the warm (and hot) weather to come. That linen suit is of particular note. Nothing wrong with dressing sharp at home for a backyard lunch. The Nicoise was delicious!

 

Allen Edmonds: The Anniversary Sale ends Monday (5/4)

Allen Edmonds

Full honesty: This thing got gobbled up in the backwash of the retail world throwing the kitchen sink at consumers a few weeks back. Some items are “more on sale” than others. Full picks here. Sale prices expire Monday 5/4.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »