Steal Alert: J. Crew Unconstructed Cotton-Linen Suit Separates are 50% off

By

J. Crew Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen – $84 ($168) & Matching Trousers – $49 ($98)

Big fan of these things. Especially the jackets. These are their “unsuits”. And while they do make for a pretty nifty, super relaxed and unstructured (but still slim fit) summer suit, the jackets themselves make terrific stand alone warm weather sportcoats. Wear one with your favorite pair of lightweight denim or summer-weight chinos (core-temp! wheeee!), and you’re set.

No structure here. None. They’re little more than shirt weight. Portugese cotton-linen fabric. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Dual vents in the rear. Ludlow slim fit but that’s it. Those of us with more “athletic” frames are outta luck.

Want some ideas on how to wear it? Cool. Head here.

The sale on these unsuits (and some other “dressy-ish” styles) ends this Friday, 5/1.

That’s all. Carry on.

