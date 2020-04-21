Nordstrom: Extra 25% off sale items = 55% – 70% off Spring Clearance Event

It’s not exactly petro-chemical companies & their investors paying people to take barrels of oil off their hands (because they have nowhere to store it), but, it’s hard not to sorta think about that when you see some of these prices.

70% off. I mean, what the h-e-double-hockey-sticks, kids. Knit, but with much, much more polish and panache than a sweatshirt like sportcoat. 51% wool and 49% cotton.

Helllooooo Nurse. Sure, shoe snobs like to rip on TBNY for their relatively high retail price, but for $120? They’re made in Italy, I believe they’re blake stitched, and probably a little sleeker than the Park Ave from Allen Edmonds. Sleek but still professional.

Plain Jane? Yes. But attractive enough that “Jane” is almost certainly gonna say “nice shoes.” Perfect for business casual or smart casual. Something in-between sneakers and oxfords.

Inexpensive, basic, 98% cotton + 2% stretch chinos with a bit of a brushed texture to them.

Another major markdown on a Bonobos sportcoat. All wool here with a micro check.

WHOA. That’s a nice price. And to be honest, I’ve always liked TheTieBar dress shirts. Found them to be pretty impressive in person.

For the rose gold fans on a rose gold-tone budget.

Post consumer recycled-nylon shell. Thermoball insulation. No hood here. Stand collar. A favorite for plenty.

A mighty fine return on this, wait for it… inVESTment. HAHAHAHAHA AHHHhhhhh… there’s nothing to believe in anymore.

You can have ’em in any color you want… as long as it’s black. Because the whites are sold out.

Works out to three bucks a pair. Yes they’re cotton blend instead of wool, but, cmon. Chomp Chomp.

Another enormous price drop. Put on some real pants. Put on a t-shirt or polo or OCBD. And put this thing on. It’ll help.

A Bonobos shirt at Old Navy prices. Cock-a-doodle-doo.

What are these, budget fly-knits? I’m not big on the knit sneaker thing, fellas, so I have no clue here. But they seem pretty well reviewed.

All performance fabric here (94% polyester, 6% spandex) but for sixty bucks? C’mon now. Plus Nordstrom usually gets this kinda thing right.

From their tech smart line. Subtle herringbone pattern for a little visual texture. Extremely well reviewed. 81% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% spandex.

Mid-century looks. Too sexy.

Slubbed texture, totally unlined back, and should see plenty of use in the warm weather ahead.

Last time these things popped up they were $120. Now they’re half that. Waterproof too.

This looks highly, highly similar to a wool blend Good Man Brand sportcoat that I own. Is it a little boxy? Yeah a little. Do I wear it all the time? Yes. I wear it all the time. I love it. 59% wool, 27% nylon, 14% viscose.

Under forty bucks. Made in Italy, believe it or not. Waterproof too. I mean, what the heck.

Was just going for $180. Now, an extra $90 off. Something for the spring and summer months. 52% wool, 34% lyocell, 8% cotton, 6% linen. Trim Fit here, so, hopefully you can get away with not having it tailored? Just half-lined in the back, which is great for warmer weather.

In the face of all the high-tech puffers, Barbour keeps making their heritage, quilted, not so puffy outerwear. And that’s more than just fine. Limited sizes here. Getting close-ish to sold out at post time.

Another 70% off Bonobos sportcoat. Warm weather specific here, but the fabric should do great in the shoulder seasons too. 55% wool, 35% cotton, 10% linen.

Sleek. Oddly comfortable. Made in China but doesn’t look, feel, or smell cheap. A bit of subtle grip on the sole too, so you’ll stay upright on carpet/wet sidewalks. There is a chisel toe, so, traditionalists beware. A size 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box extremely well.

For #teamfancypants. Still a big investment for most of us, but this is about as low as you’e gonna see L.B.M. stuff go for. 93% cotton, 7% silk. Made in Italy.

Not a big discount, but still worth a mention. Quiet is priceless. And our dude with a young-kid, business-traveler Adam swears by these things. Sanity savers. Put ’em on, and get some chores done.

More L.B.M. 1911 stuff here. In fact, Nordstrom has dumped a LOT of stuff from that brand in their sale section.

For the rose gold fans on a rose gold-tone budget.

It’s not a Nordstrom Sale Party until these things show up. Death, taxes, and these blue accented Cole Haan chukkas get marked down. Here we are again… again. Very, very well reviewed. Storm welt. Blue panels at the top and grip on the sole.

