Steal Alert: Target’s All in Motion Athletic Wear is 20% off

Lottttttta at home workout promos firing off lately. Lots. And Target, with their recently launched All in Motion active-wear line, is burpee jumping on that home-sweat bandwagon.

Target is obviously already super affordable, so they don’t run many sales. So to see 20% off their basically brand new line of athletic wear (AiM launched earlier this year), is something else.

Picks above are what we’d consider to be the highlights. Full review of this stuff can be found here.

Deal expires today, Monday 4/6.

Big thanks to Robbie B. for the tip!

That’s all.

Carry on

Meanwhile and somewhat barely related, here’s yours truly, your friendly neighborhood affordable style blogger, aka The Sentient Tumbleweed, aka King Daddy Chukka, aka Big Bag o’ Buttons, aka the Detlef Schrempf* of Core Temp, putting some of the other, recent athletic wear steal alerts (adidas Tiros + Under Armour Pique Jacket) through some serious testing during my morning garage lift. It’s any wonder this level of hotness didn’t cause them to spontaneously combust. DON’T HURT ‘EM JOE.

I mean, grading on a curve, I’m basically Magic Mike.

Eat your heart out, Baryshnikov

*I’m not what anyone would consider “tall”. The Detlef reference is simply because it rhymed.

