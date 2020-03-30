Banana Republic: New Color for Core Temp Chinos has been released…

It’s happening.

…while it may have taken some chutzpah for the shopper to pick up the red pants and maybe even try them on in a fitting room, he’s going to need to sack up big time if he’s planning on sporting them to a social gathering, much less to the office.

The Onion has two, legendary “news” pieces on Men’s Fashion in their incredible archives. Red Pants is one of them. And now, BR has gone and made their (no joke) incredible Core Temp chinos in a hard-to-miss, “Red Sunset.”

No comment as of post time from Mr. Autumn Man, who was the subject of the other legendary menswear article from “America’s Finest News Source.”

Still no athletic tapered fits on the Core Temps though.

That’s all.

Sack up.

Carry on.