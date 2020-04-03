Steal Alert: 25% off Sitewide at Under Armour

First it was Nike. Then adidas jumped in. Now? Under Armour is offering 25% off sitewide. This is rare for them. Usually their promo codes are limited to their sale section, and even then the must-spend thresholds are high.

A flat, 25% off everything (I guess there are a few exclusions, but they’re few and far between). Free shipping & free returns too. Under Armour has some fans (I’m one) and for good reasons. Cheap workout gear often feels… cheap. High end luxury lifestyle lines can be so expensive that sweating like hell in them feels… odd. Under Armour isn’t cheap, but it’s not “furry boots at a ski chalet” stuff either. Off we go with some workout-focused picks. Because that’s what we wear the stuff for. Right?

#1 with a bullet. Why? The fit. The MK-1 line utilizes their “fitted” template. These aren’t compression, and they aren’t loose. They are a goldilocks-perfect, just right for working out and working out hard, “fitted.” You don’t want to be re-adjusting the whole time (loose). You don’t want to be a stuffed sausage either (compression). These are just right. And they feel light-years better than cheap brands. A large in this “fitted” silhouette fits my own 5’10” / 195lb frame dead-square-perfect.

The companion shorts. How anyone gets any real work in while wearing super baggy shorts, I don’t know (there are obvious exceptions). Yet nobody wants to be Mr. Short Shorts. Like the shirts, these are the perfect in-between on fit, and the 7″ or 9″ is neither too long nor too short. Just comes down to your personal preference.

Cotton socks are an abomination. Especially while sweating and sweating hard. These performance tech socks? A revelation. Wicks and cools and cushions but doesn’t cost anywhere as much as merino wool options.

Another personal favorite. These are, frankly, great. They’re shirt weight. Do not expect the fabric to have bulk. Which is awesome. They are NOT a heavy, squishy “track jacket.” Good to start your workout in (jumping rope, burpees, long plank, jog, etc), and then de-layering once you get the sweat going. Crisp pique knit. Shown at the very top of this post in the on sale red option.

For those that prefer sleeveless and prefer sleeveless for hopefully the right reasons. Not the “gun show” reasons (god bless Bro Science). Some of us really do prefer the range of movement/having a little less sweaty material (even if it does wick and breathe) smashed up into our pits. If it’s a big public group/class of some sort? Wear sleeves! But if you’re thrashing battle ropes on your own (in your garage!) like, there’s nothing wrong with sleeveless.

Yes, they’re spendy. Especially when considering that Costco has the Ex-Officio boxer briefs back at 3 for $19.99. The difference here is the leg length. These are “boxerjocks”. AKA trunks. AKA, you don’t have super fabric legs bunching up in your craw all day.

Their basic tees in their looser fit, of which plenty appreciate. Big fan of the v-neck option. A little different, and it doesn’t dip super deep.

Listen. And I hate writing unnecessarily in the first person (because it’s icky), but here we go. I’m an adidas Tiro man (I don’t want FOP dammit!), as evidenced by the top of the post (what kind of moron wears adidas pants in an Under Armour sale pic? This guy!!). But if I were to try something different, it’d be these. Made in the same pique fabric as their excellent jackets. Now that all said, the bottom line remains: get the Tiros.

Because on frosty sidewalks and inside uninsulated garages and on parkway greenbelts all across the globe, workout warriors who are used to the comfy confines of a climate controlled gym are saying to themselves: “sheesh it’s still weirdly cold out.” Layer up guys. Lots of lightweight, flexible layers. Same “fitted” fit as the other MK1 stuff. Next to skin, but without the squeeze.

The 25% off sitewide Under Armour code WFH25 ends… at some point. Got a tip on particularly notable Under Armour gear? Send those into joe@dappered.com. If this UA stuff is still too pricey, checkout our reviews on Amazon’s Peak Velocity brand, as well as Target’s new All in Motion line. They might not feel quite the same, but there are some real winners in those lines. And for noticeably less money.