Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 25% off Sitewide at Nike. And that includes Killshots.

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Nike: 25% off w/ NIKE25

The vast majority of you guys love the Nike Killshot retro sneaker. Additionally, most dudes lovvvvve the knit sneaker thing. I love the styling of the Killshot, but the quality and comfort is a bit lost on me. Knit sneakers? I’ve tried. And I don’t feel like there’s real support there for, y’know, doing sneakery (great movie) things.

 

YOU KNOW NUHTHING DAPPERED JOE!”

 

 

Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker – $67.50 ($90)

Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker

 

Nike Epic React Flyknit – $89.98 ($150)

Nike Epic React Flyknit

 

Looks like the blue swoosh options on the Killshots are all but sold out. But frankly, the “oil gray” looks even cooler. To me. The Joe guy. Of which we have established, is nothing but a meat reservoir of not knowing. Code is NIKE25, but it should automatically apply in your cart. I think this thing is site-wide. If there’s any exclusions, they’re extraordinarily few.

That’s all. Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »