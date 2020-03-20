Steal Alert: 25% off Sitewide at Nike. And that includes Killshots.

Nike: 25% off w/ NIKE25
The vast majority of you guys love the Nike Killshot retro sneaker. Additionally, most dudes lovvvvve the knit sneaker thing. I love the styling of the Killshot, but the quality and comfort is a bit lost on me. Knit sneakers? I’ve tried. And I don’t feel like there’s real support there for, y’know, doing sneakery (great movie) things.
“YOU KNOW NUHTHING DAPPERED JOE!”
Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker – $67.50 ($90)
Nike Epic React Flyknit – $89.98 ($150)
Looks like the blue swoosh options on the Killshots are all but sold out. But frankly, the “oil gray” looks even cooler. To me. The Joe guy. Of which we have established, is nothing but a meat reservoir of not knowing. Code is NIKE25, but it should automatically apply in your cart. I think this thing is site-wide. If there’s any exclusions, they’re extraordinarily few.
That’s all. Carry on.