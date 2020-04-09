Folding Wayfarers, $28 Tech Dress Shirts, EXPRESS Half Off, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Huckberry: Spring Flash Sale has launched
- Arc’teryx Eris Polo – $50.98 ($69)
- Grayers Newport Stretch 3 Button Blazer – $146.98 ($195)
- PROOF Nomad Tech Pants – $72.98 ($98)
- Sunski Dipseas – $39.98 ($58)
- The Falcon Suede Jacket – $208.98 ($299.95)
- Taylor Stitch The Ojai Jacket – Huckberry Exclusive – $114 ($228)
Not a huge event, but maybe my perspective has been skewed by those monster clearance sales they had at the tail end of winter. Still, some solid stuff in there. I’m not an Acr’teryx fanboy myself (I have zero direct experience with the brand), but I do know a few who lose their marbles over that stuff. And allegedly, getting anything from that brand on sale can be difficult.
J. Crew: 50% off select full price w/ REFRESH
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $149 ($298)
- Cape sunglasses – $32.50 ($65)
- Slim Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $44.50 ($89.50)
Fifty? Five-O? Nifty. Not an enormous selection, but still. Some long-time favorites like the Abingdon Weekender as well as the Field Mechanic jacket getting that larger-than-average cut.
EXPRESS: 40% – 60% off everything, with a lot at 50% off
- Piped Cotton Stretch Performance Polo – $24.95 ($49.90)
- Slim Chambray Soft Wash Button-Down Shirt – $24.95 ($49.90)
- Floral Print Wrinkle-Resistant Performance Dress Shirt- $34.95 ($69.90)
- Slim Dot Print Luxe Comfort Knit Shirt – $34.95 ($69.90)
Let’s do this again! Although, let’s do it better. Slightly better prices this time on their polos, chambray shirts, print shirts, etc. It seems like a lot of what was 40% off last week, is now 50% off this week.
Filson: Spring Sale has Launched
Was a late addition to Monday’s tripod, so adding it back in here. But there’s a catch: I don’t think anyone knows when this stuff ships. It might be a while. Which is understandable. Also worth noting is that the images above aren’t to scale. C’mon guys, I still use MS Paint. Who do I look like, Mozart? I’m no great orator.
Nordstrom: Spring Sale + Price Matching Bonanza
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Performance Stretch Sport Coat – $119.40 ($199)
- Barbour Goosall Water Resistant Waxed Cotton Jacket – $254.98 ($425)
- Nordstrom Bomber Jacket – $77.40 ($129)
- Nike Killshot 2 – $67.50 ($90)
- Ray-Ban 50mm Folding Wayfarer Sunglasses – $107.80 ($154)
- Clarks Crepe Sole Desert Chukka Boot – $91 ($130)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Herringbone Dress Shirt – $27.80 ($69.50)
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Albany Commuter Briefcase – $359.98 ($450)
Their spring sale ain’t a spring stale quite yet. HAHAHAHAHA. Stop it. Lots of what was originally up for grabs in the Spring Sale has come and gone, but a few new price-matched items have taken their place. Everything ships and returns for free of course.
BONUS Banana Republic: 55% off No BR Merch Exclusions
- Water-Resistant Field Jacket – $103.05 ($229)
- Camo Coach’s Jacket – $59 ($118)
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogue Oxford – $79 ($158)
- Slim Stretch-Cotton Suit Jacket – $89.10 ($198)
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant – $49 ($98)
So it’s half off (what they’ve been running for a bit now) but an ADDITIONAL 10% off on top of that, and if you happen to be a BR cardmember? You should be able to stack another 10% off on top of that with the code BRCARD at checkout. I got that black Field Jacket for myself, and it’s pretty darn sharp. Matte in person. Cotton/nylon exterior. A really nice spring jacket. Plus, they’re offering free shipping at $25 right now (used to be $50) and have extended their returns window out to July 1. Returns are free too.
BONUS II adidas: 40% off select w/ ADIFAVS
The Pick: adidas Originals 70s Stan Smith in Cloud White/Collegiate Green – $48 ($80)
I know. You’ve already seen these. And so have I. Multiple times. I keep revisiting the post despite being the author of it. Seems to be on a bit of a loop in my head, those 70s-style Stan Smiths with their super-soft leather, tasteful dark green accents, and gold stamp on the side. *shakes head vigrously* So… in meditation, there’s a technique called “noting”. When a thought enters your mind, instead of fighting it, you simply note it. Look, there it is. You gently acknowledge its presence. And by doing so, it’s more likely to dissipate. This second mention of these Stan Smiths with their (awesome) dark green heel tab, is actually me “noting” those sneakers. Okay brain, you can let ’em go now….
let ’em go.
No. Really. Let them go.
…sonsofb*tches
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: 50% off, no BR Merch exclusions.
- Need Supply Co.: 25% off just about site wide.
- Club Monaco: 25% off site wide.
- Under Armour: 25% off site wide w/ WFH25
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 30% off + free shipping AND returns.