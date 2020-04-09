Folding Wayfarers, $28 Tech Dress Shirts, EXPRESS Half Off, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not a huge event, but maybe my perspective has been skewed by those monster clearance sales they had at the tail end of winter. Still, some solid stuff in there. I’m not an Acr’teryx fanboy myself (I have zero direct experience with the brand), but I do know a few who lose their marbles over that stuff. And allegedly, getting anything from that brand on sale can be difficult.

Fifty? Five-O? Nifty. Not an enormous selection, but still. Some long-time favorites like the Abingdon Weekender as well as the Field Mechanic jacket getting that larger-than-average cut.

Let’s do this again! Although, let’s do it better. Slightly better prices this time on their polos, chambray shirts, print shirts, etc. It seems like a lot of what was 40% off last week, is now 50% off this week.

Was a late addition to Monday’s tripod, so adding it back in here. But there’s a catch: I don’t think anyone knows when this stuff ships. It might be a while. Which is understandable. Also worth noting is that the images above aren’t to scale. C’mon guys, I still use MS Paint. Who do I look like, Mozart? I’m no great orator.

Their spring sale ain’t a spring stale quite yet. HAHAHAHAHA. Stop it. Lots of what was originally up for grabs in the Spring Sale has come and gone, but a few new price-matched items have taken their place. Everything ships and returns for free of course.

So it’s half off (what they’ve been running for a bit now) but an ADDITIONAL 10% off on top of that, and if you happen to be a BR cardmember? You should be able to stack another 10% off on top of that with the code BRCARD at checkout. I got that black Field Jacket for myself, and it’s pretty darn sharp. Matte in person. Cotton/nylon exterior. A really nice spring jacket. Plus, they’re offering free shipping at $25 right now (used to be $50) and have extended their returns window out to July 1. Returns are free too.

The Pick: adidas Originals 70s Stan Smith in Cloud White/Collegiate Green – $48 ($80)

I know. You’ve already seen these. And so have I. Multiple times. I keep revisiting the post despite being the author of it. Seems to be on a bit of a loop in my head, those 70s-style Stan Smiths with their super-soft leather, tasteful dark green accents, and gold stamp on the side. *shakes head vigrously* So… in meditation, there’s a technique called “noting”. When a thought enters your mind, instead of fighting it, you simply note it. Look, there it is. You gently acknowledge its presence. And by doing so, it’s more likely to dissipate. This second mention of these Stan Smiths with their (awesome) dark green heel tab, is actually me “noting” those sneakers. Okay brain, you can let ’em go now….

let ’em go.

No. Really. Let them go.

YOU GOTTA LET ‘EM GO SIR.

…sonsofb*tches

Also worth a mention: