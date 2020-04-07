Dappered

Steal Alert: 40% off select adidas (Stan Smiths and Continental 80 included)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

ADIFAVS = 40% off select adidas

In about three months some of us are gonna wake up, open up our closet, and see new Killshots (next to the old pair), two new pairs of Stan Smiths, the Continental 80s, plus some Italian made numbers and ask:

May we all be so stupidly lucky.

Big fan of the upgraded 70’s style Stan Smiths (pictured at the top of this post). Super soft uppers, a bit of texture, and that gold Stan Smith stamp is nifty. the off-white sole is a nice retro touch too.

Plenty more than that included in this sale though.

Big thanks to JG and Toby for the tips here.

Carry on and all that goodness.

