Steal Alert: 25% off Nike Footwear

Maybe some of our personal resolve against these sneakers (they’re just okay, they’re not amazing) is wavering because repetition replicates truth over time. Maybe it’s because we’re all wearing sneakers a bit more these days. Maybe it’s because they finally stopped the artificial-low-stock nonsense (looking at you J. Crew) and just started making these things when they could. Or maybe it’s because I haven’t left my house other than to walk our dog in three weeks.

Maroon swoosh is already on sale, so those (bottom right) drop to $52.48

OR… it’s a combination of all of those factors AND the original, Sail/Gum Yellow/Midnight Navy swoosh colorway is back in stock. And we have cool pictures of those on hand, because we reviewed them in person way back when.

Whatever. Doesn’t matter why. Point is, they’re looking pretty good right about now.

The Killshot is on sale again, along with just about all of Nike’s other shoes, with the code LOGIN25. Works on Flyknits too, if that’s more your style. You do have to create an account and be logged in to use it. But, that’s not a huge ask.

Deal expires Tuesday 4/7.

