Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos Sitewide Sale, Old Navy Half Off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Bonobos really pulled back on the use of codes in the last year or so. I’m guessing that’s not going to be the case moving forward. At least for a little while. Their unconstructed sportcoats might be a perfect WFH investment. Lightweight, airy, hopsack Italian wool is perfect for year-round-wear. Slip it over a t-shirt or a polo and your mental space gets an immediate boost. Yet they also look great over an OCBD or dress shirt for video-conferencing/out and about when out and about becomes a thing again. Also, with the weather starting to warm, their lightweight chinos (also shown at the very top of the post) are worth a nod. If memory serves, they don’t usually get any kind of cut this early.

Half off is not a level that Old Navy gets to very often being that their stuff is already so cheap. Expires today, 3/23. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here, who also reviewed those go-dry built in flex-performance 5 pockets.

One of the quickest ways to up your day-to-day style is by changing up your watch strap. Many watches on the cheaper end of the spectrum ship with downright awful bands (looking at you, Timex MK1). The watches themselves? They can be terrific. But the straps can be junk. CheapestNatoStraps, a regular player on Threads, is currently running an inventory clear-out sale with most straps 70% off. Not good enough? How about free shipping at $25, and a 20% discount with code “20” on 5 or more straps? Sizes may be limited; check your lug size before ordering. Shipping is a measly $1.95, or free on $25+. BIG thanks to our many Ryan here for the tip!!

Seems to include their new, wheelhouse hopsack navy blazers too. Lots to pick from on both the Sportcoats and Trousers side… although getting those trousers hemmed by a tailor might be a challenge for a bit here. Unless you’re the type to fire up a sewing machine at home?

Also worth a mention…