Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – a $45 Garment Duffel Hybrid, The Dappered Space hits Cost Plus, & More

Whoo hoooo look at it go! This has got to be their old “Propeller” Duffel, simply rebranded as “Halfday”. I don’t know why they changed the brand name. Beats me. What I DO know, is that these types of garment bag + duffel bag hybrids are: 1. Brilliant (reduces wrinkling of a suit or sportcoat), and 2. Usually expensive. Not here, not now. Forty five bucks is all they’re asking for this month’s “Destination” box of awesome. Available in blue or a pretty cool looking Hunter Green. Head here for a full review of the old Propeller duffel.

Exclusions apply this time around, but cardmembers get (counts on fingers) 52% off if what you’re after is up for the 20BRCARD code. Why? I don’t know why. But I’m glad. Especially with Core Temp getting the cut. Non cardmembers get 40% off.

If you’re down with aviator frames, then those’ll do nicely. 59mm, so best for average to larger sized heads/faces. Those blue lenses + the Light Havana tortoise frames look sensational.

I’m surprised that these are still on sale. Figured it’d be a one-day promo when this deal launched. Waxed canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvage denim. The wear patterns they create, over time, are individual to the owner. They’re lined in super-soft flannel, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). And they’re made here in the United States.

First things first, to really get that 30% off you need to purchase in-store, and haul this stuff yourself (here’s the coupon you’ll need to get that in-store discount). Why? Because if you order online and have it shipped you’ll have to pay for shipping, and there could be a $75 oversized shipping fee. You’ll still see a savings compared to the retail price, but those charges definitely eat into the discount. If you’re in the market for a new piece of furniture for the living room or office, and like the look of Cost Plus goods, now’s the time.

