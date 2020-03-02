Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – a $45 Garment Duffel Hybrid, The Dappered Space hits Cost Plus, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Bespoke Post: Their Garment Duffel is Back! – $45

Bespoke Post: Their Garment Duffel is Back!

Whoo hoooo look at it go! This has got to be their old “Propeller” Duffel, simply rebranded as “Halfday”. I don’t know why they changed the brand name. Beats me. What I DO know, is that these types of garment bag + duffel bag hybrids are: 1. Brilliant (reduces wrinkling of a suit or sportcoat), and 2. Usually expensive. Not here, not now. Forty five bucks is all they’re asking for this month’s “Destination” box of awesome. Available in blue or a pretty cool looking Hunter Green. Head here for a full review of the old Propeller duffel.

 

#2. B.R.: 40% off + additional 20% off for cardmembers w/ 20BRCARD

Banana Republic

Exclusions apply this time around, but cardmembers get (counts on fingers) 52% off if what you’re after is up for the 20BRCARD code. Why? I don’t know why. But I’m glad. Especially with Core Temp getting the cut. Non cardmembers get 40% off.

 

#3. DROP: Persol Pilot Sunglasses – $89 – $99 FINAL ($367)

Persol Pilot Sunglasses

If you’re down with aviator frames, then those’ll do nicely. 59mm, so best for average to larger sized heads/faces. Those blue lenses + the Light Havana tortoise frames look sensational.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: USA Made Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets – $192 ($240)

Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets

I’m surprised that these are still on sale. Figured it’d be a one-day promo when this deal launched. Waxed canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvage denim. The wear patterns they create, over time, are individual to the owner. They’re lined in super-soft flannel, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). And they’re made here in the United States.

 

BONUS II  The Dappered Space: Cost Plus World Market 30% off Living & Office Furniture

Cost Plus World Market

First things first, to really get that 30% off you need to purchase in-store, and haul this stuff yourself (here’s the coupon you’ll need to get that in-store discount). Why? Because if you order online and have it shipped you’ll have to pay for shipping, and there could be a $75 oversized shipping fee. You’ll still see a savings compared to the retail price, but those charges definitely eat into the discount. If you’re in the market for a new piece of furniture for the living room or office, and like the look of Cost Plus goods, now’s the time.

 

Also worth a mention…

